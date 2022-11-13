Home News In San Vendemiano the women’s race to fight breast cancer
In San Vendemiano the women’s race to fight breast cancer

A pink cloud to color San Vendemiano. It is that of women running for women.

They are the 2600 protagonists of the Corri in rosa that today, Sunday 13 November, animated the streets of Sanvendemiano and Calpena.

In two thousand six hundred at the Corri in rosa in San Vendemiano: here is the start

At 10 am the departure from via De Gasperi, in front of the town hall: the deputy mayor Renzo Zanchetta officially starts. A great solidarity event dedicated to the fight against breast cancer that contributes to the payment of the installments of the mammograph (bought by the Fiorot association) installed in the Conegliano hospital and active for the Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana screening service, which has already performed over 64,000 mammograms.

Emotions, smiles, a few tears of emotion. Mothers, friends, daughters, grandmothers, grandchildren, aunts and even many little dogs. All strictly in pink, including bows, tutus, headbands, bunny ears, garlands, headbands.

