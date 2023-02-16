With massive participation in the #15F march, a large number of samaritans with Colombian flags and banners with messages such as “our health is not touched”, took to the streets of the city to demonstrate their rejection of the government of Gustavo Petro and his reforms to health, labor, pensions and justice, after considering them harmful to the Colombian people.
At the end of the day, the authorities did not report disturbances or confrontations with the Police, thus responding to the opposition’s call that emphasized that everything should take place without disturbing public order. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen