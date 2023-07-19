In Santa Marta, the reservists will also pay tribute to their veterans

Reservists of the Armed Forces in Santa Marta join the national mobilization day organized by the Expanded Forum of Organized Reserve (Faro) scheduled for today in different cities of the country with which they will pay tribute to veterans and fallen in heroic acts and their families, in addition to expressing criticism towards some of the measures that the government of President Gustavo Petro has adopted. In the capital of the department of Magdalena, the meeting point will be Parque Bolívar at 9:00 am and there will be a tour to Parque San Miguel where at least seven thousand members will congregate. In the event that is considered symbolic, the relatives of the retired military and civil society, among others, will participate.



Faro confirmed on his social networks that the reserves will not participate for the first time in the traditional parade on July 20, but that they will come out to applaud the Military Forces.

We will be applauding our Armed Forces in the traditional military parade, but the reserves will NOT parade”, read one of the publications.

