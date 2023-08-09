In Santa Marta there were no demonstrations during the taxi driver strike

On August 9, 2023, the taxi drivers union in Colombia called a national strike to protest against the increase in gasoline prices and other issues.

However, in Santa Marta There was no demonstration of any kind by the city’s taxi drivers union. Mobility in the capital of Magdalena remained completely normal during the day this Wednesday.

THE REPORTER He went out to the streets of Santa Marta and in dialogues with three taxi drivers, they indicated that they had not received any type of invitation or call to protest or hold any public demonstration.

Despite this, the drivers mentioned being concerned about the situation, since the projection is that a gallon of gasoline reaches $15,000which lowers the earnings of taxi drivers and forces some to work longer.

Although there were no demonstrations in Santa Marta, in other cities of the country protests were carried out by the taxi drivers union. Drivers rate the situation as worrying and hope that steps will be taken to alleviate the situation.

