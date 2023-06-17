Home » In Santa Marta they train drivers through the Transporter Protection Program
News

The National Security Agency through its Public Services Transporter Protection program seeks to train Magdalena drivers to avoid accidents.

The Director of the National Security Agency, Lina María Guarín, in dialogue with EL INFORMADOR explained the purpose of this campaign that began on the first of June, in which they seek to generate an experience and provide tools to safeguard the lives of those public service workers with cargo and inter-municipal drivers.

Director of the National Security Agency, Lina María Guarín.

“We have the necessary tools to explain to the entire union of public service workers, as well as motorcycle taxi drivers, the dangers that are generated by not having the correct road advice that could generate higher accident rates in the department, for this reason we focus on finding the best protection measures, so that transporters can keep their lives safe” explained Lina María Guarín.

In order to reduce the accident rate throughout the department of Magdalena, the entity organized awareness days to reduce rates of traffic accidents that had an increase in 2022.

