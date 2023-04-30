In Sassuolo-Empoli Berardi does everything and ends 2-1 – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, APRIL 30 – Berardi does everything in Sassuolo-Empli, who comes on in the 12th minute of the second half and in the final match signs a brace that knocks the Tuscan team down (it ends 2-1) and gives the Emilian black and green three unexpected points, above all after the expulsion of Pinamonti in the half hour of the second half. A concrete proof that of the home number 10, under the eyes of the blue coach Roberto Mancini.



Cambiaghi’s goal deceived Empoli until the 82nd minute to bring home a heavy victory in terms of salvation. And instead Berardi changed everything, scoring the equalizer with a volley, and winning the penalty, 10 seconds from the end, then converted. (HANDLE).

