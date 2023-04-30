Home » In Sassuolo-Empoli Berardi does everything and ends 2-1 – Tuscany
News

In Sassuolo-Empoli Berardi does everything and ends 2-1 – Tuscany

by admin
In Sassuolo-Empoli Berardi does everything and ends 2-1 – Tuscany

N.10 of the neroverdi comes on in the 12th minute, scores two goals and is the star performer

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, APRIL 30 – Berardi does everything in Sassuolo-Empli, who comes on in the 12th minute of the second half and in the final match signs a brace that knocks the Tuscan team down (it ends 2-1) and gives the Emilian black and green three unexpected points, above all after the expulsion of Pinamonti in the half hour of the second half. A concrete proof that of the home number 10, under the eyes of the blue coach Roberto Mancini.

Cambiaghi’s goal deceived Empoli until the 82nd minute to bring home a heavy victory in terms of salvation. And instead Berardi changed everything, scoring the equalizer with a volley, and winning the penalty, 10 seconds from the end, then converted. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy