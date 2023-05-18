In Seano the only Tuscan stage of the Inclusive Padel Tour [notiziediprato.it]

The appointment is on Saturday at the Polisportiva Colline Medicee in via Bocca di Stella. The circuit, which many well-known names in sport and entertainment have joined, aims to include disabled athletes

The Inclusive Padel Tour also stops in the province of Prato, a circuit that aims to include disabled athletes and aims to raise funds with the aim of training new players with disabilities and to expand the movement first at a European level and then at world level. The appointment is for Saturday 20 May at the Polisportiva Colline Medicee in via Bocca di Stella in Seano, the only Tuscan stop on the tour which also includes events abroad. The day’s program will open at 10.30 and will continue both in the morning and in the afternoon with the award ceremony at 18.

The story of this fantastic circuit began in 2021 when Alessandro Ossola, president of the Bionic People association, realized, after a padel match, that by adding a single bounce for disabled players, padel could become the inclusive sport of future. After months of matches and training at the Robilant sports center in Turin, the first Italian Inclusive Padel Tour was launched involving various entities including the Bionic People Team and the US Acli sports promotion association.

Since then, the guys from Bionic People have been committed to increasing the visibility of the project by participating in various tournaments, many of which are organized by former players including Amoruso, Budel, Totti, De Rossi, Ferrara, Vieri, Di Biagio, Corradi, Cabrini and many others.

On Saturday at the Polisportiva Colline Medicee the presence of the correspondent from Striscia Jimmy Ghione and the former footballer Nicola Amoruso was announced, as well as the mayor of Carmignano Prestanti and the new mayor of Poggio Palandri.