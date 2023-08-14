In search of harmony and peace – breaking latest news

luis_pineda47@yahoo.es

“All memory is subversive, because it is different.” Eduardo Galeano.

Added to the different crises that Ecuadorians are experiencing is criminal violence, the result of which has meant the murder of dozens of people, including children, as well as more than local candidates, the mayor of Manta and a candidate for the presidency.

It is time for all Ecuadorians to unite to change the attitudes of violence and hatred, especially in these moments of crime and fear in the majority of the inhabitants of our beloved country. It is time to recover the historical memory, so as not to forget the role played by the groups that control the politics and economy of our country. It is time to recover the dreams of our ancestors, the cultural heritage that our grandfathers and grandmothers left us.

To delve deeper into the subject, we offer you some paragraphs from the article “Dreaming with Harmony” by Father Pedro Pierre:

“We dream of harmony: is it true? Or do we continue to dream of individualism, selfish tranquility, easy money? So we deserve what is happening to us. We exist for a project of life and not of death. Let’s dream of harmony!… Let’s have that ‘madness’, because it is our deep identity and our common destiny.

Unfortunately we do not like silence, meditation or contemplation. We prefer profitable, materialistic, individual and selfish activities and thus we put out the fire that would enlighten us to get out of our human mediocrity. Because the first harmony is with ourselves, with the wisdom of life and love that runs through our entire body. We are made to connect with the most intimate and alive part of ourselves, this human potential that makes us live, in order to awaken it, cultivate it, multiply it to find and live happiness, that is, the inner peace that nothing and nobody can take away from us.

The second harmony is with others. We are all human, we are all equal, we are all the same blood, we are all the same unity of life and fraternity. Only in this way, communicating, getting to know each other, respecting each other, supporting each other, sharing, loving each other, are we going to achieve the communion we need to help us live happily with one another, for one another.

The third harmony is with nature, because without it or against it we cannot live or survive. We are already aware of the natural disasters we are headed for if we do not respect or care for it. She is truly our first Mother, because we come from her, we live from her and we go to her.

The fourth harmony is our relationship with God. Many times we look for God where he is not, when we want to find him only in heaven invented with thousands and thousands of wonderful and non-existent details, or only in the temple as if God allowed himself to be enclosed in 4 stone or cement walls, or only in prayer when we pray for our useless and harmful needs… instead of contemplating God in each person and in ourselves, of recognizing him in the calls of nature and events, in the cry of the poor and the beauty of the children”.

