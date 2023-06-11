In search of the glass order | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Researchers from the Simulation of Scientific Processes professorship at Chemnitz University of Technology shed light on the geometric fundamentals of the phase transition in disordered magnets

Everyday life and many technical fields of application – for example in electric motors, loudspeakers, hard drives or even MRTs – can no longer be imagined without magnetic systems. The well-known attraction is a result of the uniform, ordered magnetic alignment of the contained atoms, which ultimately leads to this noticeable effect. However, such orders only exist below a material-specific transition temperature, similar to how liquid water only freezes to form water crystals at a temperature below zero degrees. But how does this ordering process work? In the current journal “Physical Review E” Prof. Dr. Martin Weigel, owner of the Professorship for simulation of scientific processes at Chemnitz University of Technology, and his doctoral student Lambert Münster now sheds light on this by explaining the behavior of frustrated magnets with impurities, so-called spin glasses.

The article was recognized by the journal for its special importance in understanding the physics of spin glasses and awarded the Editors’ Suggestion.

How does order propagate in a contaminated magnet? By having a tenuous network of interconnected magnetic moments spanning the entire lattice. A magnet consists of magnetic atoms, tiny elementary magnets so to speak, arranged in a crystal lattice. In simple magnetic systems without impurities, such as the refrigerator magnet, it has long been known that the onset of long-range order in the phase transition, i.e. the regular alignment of the magnetic moments when the system is cooled down, is related to a percolation phenomenon. Once the network of aligned tiny magnets penetrates the entire lattice for the first time, the ordered state is achieved.

As the Chemnitz researchers report, a different behavior can be seen for spin glasses: Here, two such networks of approximately the same size are initially formed, which exist in parallel and span the lattice. However, this process is not yet sufficient to generate the spin glass order. Only at lower temperatures does one of the two networks begin to grow and the other to shrink. The process can be thought of as merging soap bubbles, where the large bubbles “assimilate” the small ones, so to speak. This density disparity then marks the onset of spin glass ordering.

Using extensive computer simulations, the two Chemnitz researchers examined the behavior of a whole series of possible network definitions when cooling down a spin glass system in a thin layer. The temperatures at which the networks first span (“percolate”) the system move downwards with increasing system size – an indication of the onset of the spin glass phase, which only occurs for this system at vanishing temperatures.

In planned follow-up studies, Prof. Weigel and his team want to carry out analogous investigations on systems in three dimensions and determine the usability of the findings for the construction of particularly efficient algorithms for the simulation of spin glasses. The importance of this work also derives from the multitude of applications of spin glass models, ranging from magnetic systems to models of social interaction to neural network theory in artificial intelligence applications.

publication: L. Münster and M. Weigel, Cluster percolation in the two-dimensional Ising spin glass, Phys. Rev. E, 107, 054103 (2023), DOI: https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.107.054103

