We jet around the world in search of special impressions that very often have to do with nature. But we rarely see the natural beauty that is literally on our doorstep. Rupert Kogler from Linz is the exception. He looks for and finds almost untouched spots of nature near the center of his life, “significant and often hidden gems,” as the 43-year-old calls them. Gems that make you almost forget that you are

Share this: Twitter

Facebook