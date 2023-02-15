There are several existing complaints about the public transport service in the city of Neiva, specifically due to the delay on some routes. Faced with this, the five companies authorized to operate in the Huilense capital are strengthening this area, but they make it clear that everything is due to illegal transport that could even put operations in the city at risk.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

“Waiting for the buses in Neiva is an odyssey. On some routes I have had to wait 15, 20 or even 30 minutes and I don’t know why the delay. It’s the cheapest, but it takes the longest, so when I’m in a hurry I have to take a motorcycle,” said Andrea Rodríguez, a young university student who normally uses public transport in the capital Huila.

Just like this, there are many negative comments regarding this service offered in the city and although it is not something new, each time the non-conformity with certain specific routes is greater given that apart from the delay there are also unhygienic vehicles, drivers little understanding and trained to serve citizens and as if that were not enough, there are areas where the service does not even reach.

According to González García, the companies are making every effort to reactivate some routes

Faced with this situation, Diario Del Huila, spoke with Juan Carlos González García, manager of the Amable Opita Integrated Transport Operator, who rectified that, in effect, this situation has been occurring, however, the five companies that provide the service authorized to operate in the Huilense capital they are strengthening their vehicles to mitigate these problems.

“During the years that we lived through those difficult moments of the pandemic, there was a very profound impact on the public transport sector, in the sense that many passengers left us and unfortunately we have not been able to recover that figure again” , he stated.

In addition to the above, he insisted that this is due to the impact of illegal transport that has been gaining space and has been repeatedly denounced, which has prevented the recovery of that initial pre-pandemic level of passengers. This has generated in all the capital cities of the country, an output of several vehicles that have gone to scrap metal processes or workshops.

Companies with the greatest difficulties

Cootranshuila, Coomotor, Cootransneiva, Autobuses Unidos del Sur and Flota Huila SA, are the five companies that have authorization from the municipality to operate; the first three from the cooperative sector and the last two from public limited companies.

According to González García, the companies are making every effort to reactivate some routes and this is how in the last four months, that is, since October of last year, more than 60 vehicles have been able to reactivate.

This problem occurs in a general way in all the companies, but certainly one to a greater degree than others and this has been manifested to the authorities, therefore, the commitment from the operator and each company is to gradually resume the routes that in this moment they are not

In the case of Coomotor, routes 7 and 49 are the ones that present the greatest difficulty, while the problem of route 29 is the one that causes concern for Cootransneiva and finally the ‘headache’ for Cootranshuila is route 22.

“Given this, we have already established commitments with the Neiva Administration with part of the legal representatives of the five companies and the services are gradually being restored, but the great origin of the problem has always been illegal transport that does not allow transporters to have an economic balance to be able to maintain their fleets in necessary technical conditions”, affirmed the manager of the Operadora Integrada De Transporte Amable Opita.

Is there a risk of running out of public transport?

Because of this, the Neiva Mayor’s Office continues to be asked to continue intensifying its actions to control illegal transportation because while it continues, it will be very difficult to resume some routes again, however, there is a serious commitment to work towards it. . To date, eight routes that have not been abandoned for some time have even been reactivated.

“If new measures are not adopted to control illegal transport, the capital of Huilense will be like other regions of the country that are running out of public transport. In addition, due to the insecurity that plagues the city and prevents some routes from being fulfilled, then you have to be aware of several points, ”he added.

Development according to urban expansion

He also clarified that, taking into account the progress in the Land Management Plan, urban development has contributed to the expansion of the service and its routes. In this sense, the Neiva Mayor’s Office is taking this scenario into account to find solutions.

Hence the importance of working jointly with the institutions to reach various areas as they have done in commune six where the service did not exist and now there are five routes.

For Neivans it has become an ‘ordeal’ to take public transport.

Finally, in reference to the whereabouts, it determined that this arose last year in the month of November, they asked the Ministry of Transportation for an inclusive dialogue with the local authorities in the cities where the nation is transferring resources for the works of the systems strategic.

“Neiva is one of those cities where the nation transfers some resources to develop the works. Given that for the same reasons we were falling behind, we insisted that Neiva has several issues to attend to for these two years, 2023 and 2024. For us, the construction of the entire operational structure is important because there we have a delay and the The idea is to get behind on that front of works”, he concluded.