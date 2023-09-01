In September the roads of the new Juanchito bridge will be joined

During the follow-up visit carried out this Wednesday to the works of the new Juanchito bridge, the governor of ValleClara Luz Roldán highlighted that in the month of September the north road of the new structure will be joined in the middle of the river.

The president stated that “we are permanently monitoring the works of the new Juanchito bridge, its progress is notorious.”

During the tour, the governor indicated that “we are already a few meters from joining the bridge platform over the river and, personally, I asked the contractor to speed up the pace even more, so that now in September we have that good news of the finished superstructure” .

Roldán stated that “at the accesses, the ramp on the Candelaria side has finished filling, and on the Cali side it is also advancing at full speed. We keep moving forward.”

In the technical visit made to the project, the president ratified the advances in the north causeway, the superstructure and the accesses to the bridge.

For this reason, he thanked the workers “for all the effort they are making, I know that they are having very hard days, but I know that we are going to finish it. We are going to show that we Valle del Cauca comply and that when we commit ourselves we carry out these works. You are from Valle del Cauca, and those who are not have been here for a long time”.

The progress

The technicians and engineers indicated that the north causeway that is part of the superstructure of the new Juanchito bridge is seven meters away from finally joining, which is why it is estimated that they will be connected in September.

Among other advances in the work is the union of the access embankment to the bridge in the Candelaria sector, which is already on par with the bridge structure. The accesses have an advance of 52% today.

“In the accesses you can enter from the Candelaria sector, we have already managed to match the access with this road. We have no doubt that this type of announcement fills the entire community and the team with optimism, of course we will continue advancing because we are going to complete this project for the people of Valle del Cauca and continue consolidating this Invincible Route”, explained Frank Ramírez, Valle Infrastructure Secretary.

According to the report delivered to Gobernadora del Valle, the superstructure is 95% advanced as a result of the double work shifts.

Likewise, the final demolition work of the segment 9 and the fine-tuning of the steel are being carried out, for which it is expected that the casting of the segment will be carried out next week to meet the deadlines agreed with the company. Argos, who took on this task.

