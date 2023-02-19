Home News In serious state of health motorcyclist who collided with a truck in Yopal – news
News

In serious state of health motorcyclist who collided with a truck in Yopal – news

by admin
In serious state of health motorcyclist who collided with a truck in Yopal – news

By court order, Sijín of the Casanare Police captured Marcelo Jans Valencia Lozano in Yopal, for the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

The 23-year-old subject is being investigated for physical and verbal injuries and assaults caused to his own mother, who was given legal medical disability, determined by Legal Medicine as: imminent risk of death.

The Police confirmed that this subject is linked to the investigation for several robberies committed in the city of Yopal, where he has used a firearm to threaten his victims and steal their belongings.

Criminal record of Marcelo Jans

According to the authorities, Valencia Lozano, presents notes for various crimes: three active investigations for aggravated and qualified theft, in events recorded in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. A process for personal injuries in the year 2020 and two active investigations for domestic violence, years 2019 and 2022.

In addition, it presents a current conviction of 08 months in prison and disqualification from the exercise of rights and public functions by the second municipal criminal court for the crime of attempted theft.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Meta Police captured a dangerous subject with three valid arrest warrants – news

You may also like

Another fire in Riosucio: 7 houses in ashes...

Bavaria’s new job offers

Survey in Rural China: Young men generally face...

Presidential programs need 6 months

Camila Osorio will debut in the Mérida tournament...

Wang Yi: China and the EU should reject...

According to María Fernanda Cabal, these are Petro’s...

The CCP claimed victory in the epidemic prevention...

How to improve the quality of life of...

One dead and 10 injured in two shootings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy