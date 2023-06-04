In several US states they banned the Bible

In the state of Utah, in the western United States, some schools had to remove copies of the Bible from their shelves for containing “vulgar and violent” content. The measure follows a complaint by the father of one of the students that the King James Bible contains inappropriate material for children.

The Bible ban comes amid a broader agreement among conservatives in various states to ban teachings on topics such as LGBT rights and racial identity.

In Texas, Florida, Missouri, and South Carolina, books have also been banned as offensive.

The school authorities assure that they have already withdrawn the seven copies of the Bible that they had on their shelves. They also clarified that the text was never part of the students’ curriculum. In any case, the committee did not specify which passages contain “vulgarity or violence.”

According to the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, the parent who complained said the King James Bible “has no ‘serious values ​​for minors’ because it is pornographic by our new definition,” referring to the 2022 book ban law.

The Utah state lawmaker who wrote the 2022 law had previously rejected the Bible removal request as a “mockery,” but changed his mind this week after calling it “challenging reading” for younger children.

Utah is not the first district in the United States to remove the Bible from its shelves. Last month, a group of Kansas students called for the removal of the Bible from their school library.

Texas last year removed the Bible from a school library after complaints from those who opposed conservative efforts to ban some books.