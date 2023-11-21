In short: Apple is working on its own camera sensors +++ WhatsApp now with email verification | News

Tue, 5:36 p.m. · Other · meThe fact that Apple is working on moving production of the entire product range more and more in-house should come as no surprise. One goal is to gain even more control over the entire iPhone photography experience. It is also an advantage to create more independence from third-party providers. Mark Gurman seems to have more information about this and reported in his weekly „Power On“-Newsletter speak up accordingly. The group’s “internal strategy” also includes the development of its own camera sensors.

Sensors from Apple – not only interesting for the iPhone

Apple touts initiatives like “Shot on iPhone” and creating the latest Apple event using the capabilities of the iPhone 15 camera system alone. The camera has become an important selling point over time and will continue to play an important role in the future. Gurman believes Cupertino wants to go even further. According to the analyst, corresponding in-house developments could also be easily accommodated in the areas of “mixed reality” and self-driving vehicles. Software and hardware will therefore be even more closely interlinked in the future, as is already the case with the production of our own chips for iPhones and, for several years, Macs. There has also been speculation about in-house modems and batteries for some time.

WhatsApp Update – verify via email

Like WABetaInfo communicatesIn an update that has just been released, WhatsApp offers the option to link user accounts with an email address from today onwards. The background to this is, among other things, that electronic mail can now also be used to verify identity. Previously it was only possible to receive corresponding confirmation requests via SMS. Those who previously used the current beta version of the messenger may have already made use of the new feature – it is now available to all WhatsApp users in version 23.24.70. The company is not promoting the feature as a replacement for SMS, but rather as an alternative for areas without cell phone coverage. Under the “Profile” tab you will find the “Account” item, which from now on also houses the email address.

