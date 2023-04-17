In short: High interest rates for saving with the Apple Card +++ Apple TV+ is stagnating, Netflix is ​​slipping | News

It has not been easy for anyone wanting to invest money in recent years. In view of the prolonged period of low interest rates, classic forms of savings did not make a profit, and banks sometimes even demanded “custody fees”, which led to negative returns. In the meantime, the situation has eased a little and interest rates are showing an upward trend, albeit to a rather modest extent so far. Apple is now making a financial statement in the United States , where the situation is comparable to the one here: The Californian company has launched the offer called “Apple Card Savings Account”, which was announced back in October 2022.

Apple is launching a digital savings account with high interest rates

The digital savings book, which is now available to owners of Apple’s own credit card, offers extremely attractive conditions. The effective annual interest rate for the balance is 4.15 percent. That’s Apple’s press release according to ten times the usual interest rate in the United States for such investments. The savings account can be set up in the wallet app, there are no fees and there is no minimum investment amount. The money in the account is also available at any time without notice.



You can top up the “Apple Card Savings Account” in two ways. On the one hand, all cashbacks that you receive in the course of purchases with the Apple Card end up there if you wish. These amount to one to three percent of the respective value of the goods. In addition, it is possible to transfer additional amounts to the savings book, both from the reference account linked to the Apple Card and from an Apple Cash balance.

Video streaming: Amazon overtakes Netflix, Apple TV+ is not growing

The US market for video streaming services is on the move. Amazon Prime Video overtook previous top dog Netflix in terms of subscriber count in the first quarter of this year, topping that list with a 21 percent market share. This was the result of the current evaluation by JustWatch. The previous number one occupies second place with 20 percent, followed at a distance by Disney+ (15 percent).

Apple TV+ also lost a spot. The Cupertino-based streaming service hasn’t seen any growth in user numbers, still has a market share of 6 percent and was overtaken by Paramount+ (7 percent). Apple TV+ thus occupies seventh place and is behind all providers that JustWatch explicitly mentions by name.