In short: Michael J. Fox & Parkinson – Documentary on Apple TV +++ Twitter hacker (including Apple, Gates, Musk) pleads guilty | news

Actor Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 29. Anyone who learns about it at such a young age and knows about an incurable disease is of course shaped by it. In the documentation “ Still – a Michael J. Fox Movie ” It is therefore also about the topic of how the disease is slowly taking its toll over the decades and how you shape your life with such a sword of Damocles.

The strip can now be seen on Apple TV+, the premiere took place at the “South by Southwest” festival in March. Critics largely agreed that it was an extremely successful and sensitive production. This is also reflected in the rating of Rotten Tomatoes’ “Tomatometer”, 98 percent approval is an outstanding value. As usual with exclusive content on Apple’s TV portal, a subscription is required to view it.

Bitcoin scam on Twitter via Apple channel: very long prison sentence threatened

Many were amazed when Apple suddenly called for Bitcoin gifts on the official Twitter channel last year to claim. According to the tweet, you should simply send any amount of Bitcoins to Apple, and then double the amount will be returned. Of course it was a scam because hackers had gained access to the network. As it turned out, the big “Twitter hack” was not actually a hacker attack, but was carried out using an internal admin tool. After the 17-year-old at the time of the crime was sentenced to 36 months in prison in 2021, it gets even worse for another person involved.

Well-known in hacker circles, “PlugWalkJoe” from Great Britain, real name Joseph O’Connor, was significantly involved in the attempted fraud described. In court confessed his actions in connection with the Twitter break-in, but also a wide range of other crimes such as money laundering, threats, stalking of minors, wire fraud and extortion. Arithmetically, more than 70 years of imprisonment are possible, but that will certainly not happen. Nevertheless, orders of magnitude between ten and twenty years in prison are considered realistic. The exact sentence will be announced on June 23.