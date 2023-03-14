It is a tradition at Apple that there is a color refreshment for the iPhone range in spring. This year, the company is adding a bright yellow to the selection, though not on all devices. Only the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 are available with the additional tone, with the top smartphones the selection does not change. Anyone who has ordered a yellow iPhone 14 (Plus) since the start of orders a few days ago will receive it shortly, because today Apple – as promised in the announcement – ​​started shipping.

Yellow iPhone 14 (Plus) is delivered (Store: )

According to the information in the Apple Online Store, orders placed today will be delivered on March 16th. This applies to all yellow versions of the iPhone 14 (Plus), regardless of the memory equipment. All other color variants are also available from stock. There are also sufficient supplies at the start of sales in the stationary Apple Stores, where you can pick up your device immediately. It is not known how long the supply in the stores of the Californian company will last. In view of the fact that the delivery bottlenecks observed a few weeks ago have now been overcome, the devices should be available in sufficient quantities. By the way: if you want to dress an iPhone 14 Pro (Max) in yellow, you can go to one silicone case grasp.

Homematic IP now controls up to 10 Hue lamps

For a few months now, Homematic IP has also been able to control Philips Hue lamps. However, there was an annoying limitation with this function: the integration was limited to five lights or bulbs. The manufacturer eQ-3 is now pushing this limit a little higher: After updating the Homematic IP app to the recently released version 2.15.0 (App Store), you can integrate ten Hue light sources. As further innovations, the update brings with it an exchange assistant for multi-channel devices and a search function for the overview. According to its own statements, eQ-3 has also fixed some errors and made minor improvements.