Home News In short: Yellow iPhone 14 now available +++ Homematic IP expands Philips Hue support | news
News

In short: Yellow iPhone 14 now available +++ Homematic IP expands Philips Hue support | news

by admin
In short: Yellow iPhone 14 now available +++ Homematic IP expands Philips Hue support | news
It is a tradition at Apple that there is a color refreshment for the iPhone range in spring. This year, the company is adding a bright yellow to the selection, though not on all devices. Only the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 are available with the additional tone, with the top smartphones the selection does not change. Anyone who has ordered a yellow iPhone 14 (Plus) since the start of orders a few days ago will receive it shortly, because today Apple – as promised in the announcement – ​​started shipping.

Yellow iPhone 14 (Plus) is delivered (Store: )
According to the information in the Apple Online Store, orders placed today will be delivered on March 16th. This applies to all yellow versions of the iPhone 14 (Plus), regardless of the memory equipment. All other color variants are also available from stock. There are also sufficient supplies at the start of sales in the stationary Apple Stores, where you can pick up your device immediately. It is not known how long the supply in the stores of the Californian company will last. In view of the fact that the delivery bottlenecks observed a few weeks ago have now been overcome, the devices should be available in sufficient quantities. By the way: if you want to dress an iPhone 14 Pro (Max) in yellow, you can go to one silicone case grasp.

Homematic IP now controls up to 10 Hue lamps
For a few months now, Homematic IP has also been able to control Philips Hue lamps. However, there was an annoying limitation with this function: the integration was limited to five lights or bulbs. The manufacturer eQ-3 is now pushing this limit a little higher: After updating the Homematic IP app to the recently released version 2.15.0 (App Store), you can integrate ten Hue light sources. As further innovations, the update brings with it an exchange assistant for multi-channel devices and a search function for the overview. According to its own statements, eQ-3 has also fixed some errors and made minor improvements.

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics will fully achieve carbon neutrality - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

ATM in Ludwigshafen blown up – suspects arrested

Government of Ecuador calls for consensus for the...

Good news! Satena would open new air routes...

The pictures of the day from Lower Saxony...

APS TEAMS ASSIST FAMILIES AFFECTED BY RIVER FLOODING...

How long will the temporary closure of the...

After the two sessions, Biden: Hope to speak...

Ambassador of Spain highlighted the work of IPEL...

Registration of candidates for Victim Participation Tables expires...

The largest Iron Age settlement area in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy