In six municipalities of the country, no one has registered to vote on October 29

There are six municipalities in Colombia where no one has registered to vote in the territorial level elections. According to the report, the main reason is due to the increase in violent acts in various parts of the country and the lack of accessibility to certain voting sites.

By: Angelica Andrade

After the publication of the eighth report of the Electoral Observation Mission, MOE, regarding the process of registration of identity cards, it was learned that in the municipalities of El Encanto, La Victoria, La Pedrera, Puerto Alegría and Puerto Santander in the department of Amazonas , and in Papunaua, Vaupés, there is, to date, no evidence of inhabitants who have registered for the voting day to take place on October 29.

For said observatory, there are four causes that could affect the ID registration process, stating that the most representative have to do with “violence as a possible determinant of the low rate of ID registration in some municipalities, a high or low motivation and interest in politics, which can be measured with historical electoral participation, the percentage of Colombians in the municipality who came to live there in recent years, and the level of identification and access to polling stations.

According to the report, the increase in acts of violence is decisive since they include the fact that electoral processes do not mean a priority activity for the inhabitants of the aforementioned municipalities. In the same way, they insist that the rise in violent actions in these areas would mean that the mere attempt to go to vote “implies a high risk of insecurity”, a reason that considers this factor as something conclusive that directly impacts the elections in some regions of Colombia. .

Accordingly, the Electoral Observation Mission maintains that: “in these municipalities, priority should be given to the identity card campaigns of the National Registry of Civil Status for the next elections and to facilitate access to both the polling stations and the registration of the identity card to vote ”.

On the other hand, it is highlighted that, as of June 29 of this year, 879,070 Colombians have registered their identity cards to participate in the next voting day, with Guainía, Meta, Chocó, Guaviare and Vaupés being the departments where the highest rates are registered. ID registration registrations, of which La Jagua del Pilar, Puerto Gaitán, Cabuyaro, Atrato and Puerto Santander are the municipalities that have unusual numbers in terms of the increase in the number of registered population.

