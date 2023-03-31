Acting Minister of Defense Jaroslav Naď declared during his trip to Kyiv on Friday that the Slovak government could help Ukraine much more than before in the area of ​​artillery ammunition.

Ever since Putin and the world realized that Ukraine would not go down in a week, artillery ammunition became one of the most valuable military goods. And which side in the war will win depends on its availability today.

Slovakia belongs to the minority of EU states on whose territory artillery shells are produced. Slovak armorers are now trying to use this unique constellation.

“We are taking concrete measures to multiply it back