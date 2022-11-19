In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected

An e-sports hotel has more than 380 youth stays in three months #In recent years, e-sports hotels with “e-sports + accommodation” as their selling point have developed rapidly and are popular among young people.

Some e-sports hotels use the provision of Internet services and e-sports games as marketing gimmicks to accommodate minors, and even gradually become “Internet cafe substitutes” to avoid regulatory risks.

According to @CCTV法治Online news, recently, a teacher at a school in Suqian, Jiangsu found that several children in the class often went to and from the e-sports hotel, so they reported it to the relevant department in time.

The inspection found that the e-sports hotel had various problems such as accepting minors in violation of regulations, surfing the Internet in small groups, and mixing men and women.

The Suqian procuratorate filed a public interest lawsuit, and the hotel was sentenced to stop providing Internet services to minors and issued a public apology.

Facing the regulatory challenges brought about by the new business model, it is necessary for the judiciary and all walks of life to work together to protect the healthy growth of minors, and to protect the young you who grow up every day.