Home News In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected–fast technology–technology changes the future
News

In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected–fast technology–technology changes the future

In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected

2022-11-19 10:39:52 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

An e-sports hotel has more than 380 youth stays in three months #In recent years, e-sports hotels with “e-sports + accommodation” as their selling point have developed rapidly and are popular among young people.

Some e-sports hotels use the provision of Internet services and e-sports games as marketing gimmicks to accommodate minors, and even gradually become “Internet cafe substitutes” to avoid regulatory risks.

According to @CCTV法治Online news, recently, a teacher at a school in Suqian, Jiangsu found that several children in the class often went to and from the e-sports hotel, so they reported it to the relevant department in time.

The inspection found that the e-sports hotel had various problems such as accepting minors in violation of regulations, surfing the Internet in small groups, and mixing men and women.

The Suqian procuratorate filed a public interest lawsuit, and the hotel was sentenced to stop providing Internet services to minors and issued a public apology.

Facing the regulatory challenges brought about by the new business model, it is necessary for the judiciary and all walks of life to work together to protect the healthy growth of minors, and to protect the young you who grow up every day.

In some e-sports hotels, underage men and women live together in disguised Internet cafes: Experts say that juveniles should be seriously protected

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  UBISOFT Announces the Holding of the New Brawlhalla Championship Series "Brawlhalla" in Southeast Asia-Bahamut

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

The artist Celiberti turns 93, with a message:...

Shelters witnesses of sustainability, “we will not turn...

Valperga, Mario Manassero, a former newsagent and sports...

Guangxi optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures, strictly...

Berlusconi inaugurates the new Forza Italia headquarters in...

Liu Hongjian emphasized at the video scheduling meeting...

Hairdresser throws drugs outside the shop, but is...

Wu Zhenglong presided over the meeting of the...

Pistoia, three elderly people kidnapped at home and...

Beijing: The epidemic situation in various districts shows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy