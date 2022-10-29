Home News In St. Peter’s Square, the wooden nativity scene made in Sutrio




The wooden nativity scene made in Sutrio for Christmas 2022 will be inaugurated on Saturday 3 December in St. Peter’s Square together with the Christmas tree that comes from Rosello in Abruzzo.

The ceremony will be presided over by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, in the presence of Sister Raffaella Petrini, secretary general of the same Governorate.

In the morning, the delegations from Sutrio, Rosello and Guatemala, from which the Nativity will arrive and will be set up in the Paul VI Hall, will be received in audience by Pope Francis for the official presentation of the gifts.

The Vatican secretariat of state has in fact chosen the Carnian master craftsmen, sculptors and artists who have been working for some time, for the realization of the nativity scene which, as per Christmas tradition, is set up in the heart of the Vatican. The significant and important assignment will be preceded by an approach path with the initiative called “Waiting for the crib in St. Peter’s Square 2022”.

From 28 October to 26 November in the cities of Friuli Venezia Giulia the Nativity will be set up with figures made in wood, designed by Stefano Comelli with the photographic collaboration of Ulderica Da Pozzo.

