In Swat, the timber mafia started clearing the forests along with the guards

Web Desk: In Swat, world famous for its green forests and natural beauty, timber mafia along with forest guards have started clearing forests. In Planchi area of ​​Tehsil Bahrain, timber mafia cleared the forest by cutting down thousands of precious Diar trees. People who have visited this mountain said that the timber mafia has started cutting Diar trees in the forest from Kuz Clay and the timber mafia has cleared the forest at the top of Planchi.

He said that his colleagues stayed there and counted 4,000 trees that have been cut down, but the number of trees that have been cut down is much more. According to the sources, the forest department officials who are the custodians of these trees have joined hands with the timber mafia and the cutting of trees in the forest is going on with the help of the forest department officials. Apart from Tehsil Bahrain, cutting of trees in forests is going on rapidly in most parts of Swat.

In this regard, Mohammad Siddique, Divisional Forest Officer of Tehsil Bahrain Forest Department was contacted to know his position, he said that the Forest Department takes regular action against the timber mafia. Last day “Saturday” also, they confiscated wood from the timber mafia in this area and whenever they get such information, their officials take action against the timber mafia as soon as they get the information.

