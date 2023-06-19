In Táchira “paramilitarism was reduced,” according to Freddy Bernal

Getty Images

In the state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia, “paramilitarism has been reduced,” the state’s governor, the Chavista leader, reported this Sunday. Freddy Bernal. This, thanks to multiple security operations carried out in the entity.

«We did multidisciplinary work in perfect civic-military-police unity. And, with a series of multiple operations for more than a year and a half, the paramilitaries operating on the Venezuelan side were reduced. These were the statements that the regional president offered in a television interview.

Likewise, he explained that 113 “highly dangerous criminals” captured in Táchira are being prosecuted in Caracas. Furthermore, he added, another 100 “They were killed (killed) in various confrontations”.

The Governor did not specify the crimes committed by these criminals, or if they were people associated with paramilitaries.

“Today in Táchira there is no extortion, there is no kidnapping, there is no payment for vaccines,” Bernal asserted. He also pointed out that, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior and Justice, the border region is the “Fourth safest state in Venezuela”.

He recalled that they maintain the security operation “Frontera de Paz” in the border area with Colombia, with more than 1,300 police officers deployed, to keep out of Venezuelan territory the actions of “criminal structures” that, he asserted, operate in the Colombian department of Norte from Santander.

The activation of this operation took place last May, days after eight people were injured by an attack with a grenade thrown at a business in the Venezuelan municipality of Pedro María Ureña by “criminal gangs” from the Andean country that extort merchants. , as Bernal denounced then.

The governor has reiterated that the Venezuelan authorities will defend the border area they share with Colombia from criminal gangs, and “with the force of the Constitution.”

