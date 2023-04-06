Home News In Tashkent, the Zhara festival was canceled due to the participation of Russian Putinist artists
In Uzbekistan, a music festival at which Russian artists who support the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine were supposed to perform was canceled, officials told AFP.

The decision comes after neighboring Kazakhstan made a similar decision earlier this year. Both countries are close to Moscow, but did not support the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which made Russia’s allies in the post-Soviet space nervous. The festival called “Heat” was supposed to take place in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, on May 20 and 21.

«It is canceled due to the participation of Russian singers and their publications in social networks“, a representative of Uzbekistan’s main ticket booking service told AFP.

The official said he was not sure if the festival would take place at all. A police official in Tashkent also confirmed to AFP that the Zhara festival had been canceled by order of the Interior Ministry. When asked whether it was connected with the presence of Russian artists who support the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he answered: “So. It is so».

Grigory Leps, a Russian singer who recently performed in Moscow at a rally attended by President Putin, was among those scheduled to perform. Also scheduled to perform was Russian pop star Olga Buzova, a pro-Kremlin artist who traveled to eastern Ukraine late last year to support Russian troops. Last month, the Zhara festival in Almaty, the largest city of Kazakhstan, was also canceled due to the unstable situation in the world. Azerbaijan canceled the same festival last year.

We will remind, Putinists Kirkorov and Gagarin were banned from entering Estonia, and Maxim Galkin ridiculed Putinists Dolina, Leps and Gazmanov.

