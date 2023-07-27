In Tauramena, a child under the age of 10 would have taken his own life – news

After collecting compelling material evidence, and receiving the complaints in the case, a prosecutor from the Casanare section managed to have Margared Edilfa Pérez Tapias, Leidys Johanna Londoño Escobar, Juan David Londoño Figueroa, Mónica Marcela Solano Herrera, sent to jail because, presumably, they would be linked to groups outside the law.

In the same operation carried out by the Gaula army where the subjects responded with shots, it was possible to recover a minor whose rights were restored. Apparently, these people would be part of the ‘Clan del Golfo’, dedicated to carrying out illegal actions in various municipalities of Casanare and Cundinamarca.

Among the items seized are 4 motorcycles used to mobilize personnel, checkbooks marked with the logos of the outlaw group, a scanner-type communication radio, several firearms, as well as war material such as a grenade and ammunition of different calibers and seven cell phones.

The Prosecutor charged them with the crimes of aggravated conspiracy, manufacturing, trafficking, aggravated arms and ammunition possession and extortion, crimes that were not accepted, however, the judge accepted the request of the accusing entity and determined to send the accused to jail. man and with house arrest to the three women.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

