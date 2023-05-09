In Telangana, the results of the 10th class annual examinations will be released tomorrow on May 10

Yesterday in Telangana May 10Wednesday

The results of the 10th class annual exams will be released

Hyderabad: 09/May (Sahar News.com)

State Education Minister Mrs. P. Sabita Indira Reddy who today released the result of Telangana Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Annual Examination yesterday. Wednesday, May 10, 12 noon 10th class annual exam results will be released.

Apart from the male and female students participating in the annual examinations of class 10th, their guardians tomorrow May 10 after 12 noon This ⬇️ You can check the results by clicking on the link.

http://bse.telangana.gov.in

It should be noted that in the state of Telangana April 3 to April 11 The annual examinations of class 10 have been conducted 4 lakh, 86 thousand 194 students had entered the fee however 1,809 Students did not participate in these exams due to unknown reasons, thus in these annual exams of class 10th, Joomla 4 lakh 84 thousand 384 students had participated.

However, unfortunately on the very first day of the commencement of these annual examinations of class 10th April 3 In this regard, District Collector Waqarabad Mr. Narayan Reddy restored the confidence of the students and public by taking pictures of question papers from the examination center established in Government No.1 High School of Tandoor of Waqarabad district and went viral on WhatsApp. Ensuring strict measures to keep the examination center Department Officer (DO) Shivakumar and Chief Supervisor Gopal also announced suspension. Also, District Collector Narayan Reddy, invigilator Srinivas of the examination center. Quas was removed from responsibility and an inquiry was also ordered against him.

Later April 4 Ko Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy told the media that during the investigation it has been revealed that the Telugu question paper was leaked yesterday (April 3) with the intention of making the students successful through transcription.

Circle Inspector Police Rajendra Reddy said that S. Bandaya, a teacher serving in this examination center, took pictures of four pages of the question paper with his mobile phone camera and one of his colleagues serving at Z PTC School in Mouza Chengol. It is revealed that Samapa, a fellow teacher, was dispatched via WhatsApp and that the two are friends.

According to the Circle Inspector Police, as soon as the question papers were received, the Samapa teacher tore the pages containing the answers to all the questions from the VGS guide and reached the Vidya Book Center and Xerox Center and made several xerox copies of these answer sheets with its owner Shiva. When the question paper from Numeron School was leaked, Samappa ran away from there.

The Circle Inspector of Police had said that the MEO closed the complaint on the part of Tandoor about disclosure of question papers and registered a case against Sampa teacher and the police arrested both of them and produced them in the court of Tandoor from where they were remanded in judicial custody. Dispatched.

Later on the next day from Kamlapur District School under Warangal Police Commissionerate April 4 In this case, Warangal police arrested three people including Prashanth, later the police named Telangana BJP President and Member of Parliament Karimnagar Bundi Sanjay Kumar as the main conspirator. He was arrested while making them. He was later granted conditional bail by the court. The police allege that on his behalf, the other accused stole the question papers from the examination center and made them viral on social media through WhatsApp.

Both these incidents did not affect the conduct of the examinations and the annual examinations of class 10th in the state were conducted as usual. 99.63 Students participated.

Exam results tomorrow May 10 are to be released on. for the brilliant success of all students Sahar News.com best wishes presents

“Also Read”

Waqarabad District: Question papers were leaked to students for the purpose of copying, both teachers arrested in Tandoor, suspended from service.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay arrested in the question paper leak case has been granted conditional bail by the court

Post Views: 189