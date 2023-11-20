in the 4th race they attack with stones and sticks

During the following weeks, THE PYLON will make weekly reports on insecurity in Valleduparso that citizens can know and perceive what the Current situation in the middle of the transition process and splicing of local territorial government.

During this, this journalistic medium will carry out inquiries about the public force that operates in the city, the actions of the administrative part, the role of the Prosecutor’s Office as an accusing entity and specifications of the common crime that inhabits the city, with the purpose to know more about this problems in Valledupar.

In this way, you, as a Valduparense or Vallenato, will know what specifically is the change that the new mayor promises in the security of the city?

THE FOURTH RACE: STONES AND STICKS

Everything seems to indicate that in Valledupar there would be a “new” type of theft: to stones and sticks. Some citizens, who have been victims of insecurity, have reported to the authorities about the insecurity that affects the sector. fourth racein three specific sectors.

The three areas in question would be from south to north, fourth race between streets 21 y 28; fourth race between 14th streets y 16behind the Alfonso Lopez Square; and fourth race from the calle 7 bis to La Provincia park, behind the DPA.

Another critical point is located on Carrera 4 between 21st and 28th streets, southeast of the city. Photo: Google Maps

In these three areas, citizens have reported a new type of theft, when groups of young delinquents They come out of nowhere when observing a solitary vehicle driving on the road, or at night, to try to stop it with stones and sticks in hand to threaten drivers and strip them of their belongings.

One of the most notorious cases occurred last Tuesday, October 31, when behind the DPA, the driver of a motorcycle suffered an accident after trying escape from criminalswho threw stones at him to make him fall on the road and steal his belongings, and although they did not achieve their goal, which was to make him stop, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and it was reported that he suffered a fracture in one of his legs. .

Another recent case occurred on November 4, when another motorcycle driver reported, through information groups, the presence of subjects armed with stones and stickswhich when passing through Carrera 4 between streets 21 and 28, in the vicinity of the neighborhoods Villa del Rosario y Villa Castrothey try to stop drivers in order to rob citizens.

WHAT ACTIONS ARE TAKEN IN THIS SITUATION?

Regarding this situation, the Secretary of the Municipal Government of Valledupar, Felipe Murgas Vegasaid that this is a “Worrying situation” which has been analyzed in different security councils, because it is a problem that worries the authorities.

“In fact, on Saturday (October 28) we were in La Provincia park, attending to other types of matters. Regarding the vandalism of the park’s furniture, we were informed of a robbery that a group of young people had just committed, on the way down. of the fourth (sector behind the DPA), so the Police proceeded to cover the situation, but when they arrived the young people had already disappeared, most likely towards the mountain area next to the road (right bank of the river Guatapurí). The situation is worrying“, stated the public official before the media.

Murgas Vega expressed that the administration is concerned about this type of ‘primitive’ violence with which the young criminals have arranged to attack the life and the integrity of people.

“We have asked the National Police to carry out constant patrols in the sector, also requesting that, in the La Provincia park, there be two quadrants in order to attend to this type of situations in a manner more timely“said the secretary.

