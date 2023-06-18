In the beginning, Stan Lee underestimated comics, but in the end he became famous for creating them | Culture | .a week

one of the fathers of modern comics was born two days before Christmas in 1922 as Stanley Martin Lieber. He loved reading even as a small boy. He liked heroes like Sherlock Holmes, Tarzan or King Arthur.

Stan got into comics only after graduation. Credit goes to his uncle, who told him that Timely Comics was looking for an assistant. At that time, their main hero was Captain America. “From the beginning, we were very influenced by what was happening in the world around us. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby were inventing Captain America fighting Hitler and the Nazis before America entered the war,” said Stan Lee in David Gelb’s documentary of the same name. Even then, the publishing house responded with its work to social events and took clear positions.

Stan hadn’t even been at Timely Comics for a year and started writing comics because Simon and Kirby couldn’t keep up anymore.