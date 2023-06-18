Home » In the beginning, Stan Lee underestimated comics, but in the end he became famous for creating them | Culture | .a week
News

In the beginning, Stan Lee underestimated comics, but in the end he became famous for creating them | Culture | .a week

by admin
In the beginning, Stan Lee underestimated comics, but in the end he became famous for creating them | Culture | .a week

one of the fathers of modern comics was born two days before Christmas in 1922 as Stanley Martin Lieber. He loved reading even as a small boy. He liked heroes like Sherlock Holmes, Tarzan or King Arthur.

Stan got into comics only after graduation. Credit goes to his uncle, who told him that Timely Comics was looking for an assistant. At that time, their main hero was Captain America. “From the beginning, we were very influenced by what was happening in the world around us. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby were inventing Captain America fighting Hitler and the Nazis before America entered the war,” said Stan Lee in David Gelb’s documentary of the same name. Even then, the publishing house responded with its work to social events and took clear positions.

Stan hadn’t even been at Timely Comics for a year and started writing comics because Simon and Kirby couldn’t keep up anymore.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Qian Jiannong, Chairman of Fosun Tourism: The "ice and snow effect" of the trillion-dollar Winter Olympics is only the beginning of the industry

You may also like

Apprehended for theft in Villavieja

Ultra-broadband improves life for 76% of Europeans

Sweden, an example to follow to improve educational...

Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation...

MIMIT, 12 million for the development agreement of...

Summer time

Marta Lucía Ramírez spoke about the building that...

The best book of surgical cases of the...

The European Union declared that China’s Huawei and...

Tino Asprilla defends himself after complaints about horseback...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy