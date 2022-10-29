A 58-year-old man resident in the municipality of Cessalto is hospitalized in serious condition at the Udine hospital who crashed into a briccola on Saturday afternoon while on board his boat. The impact was particularly violent.

It happened shortly after 3.30 pm, on the border between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, at the mouth of the Tagliamento, in the area of ​​Punta Tagliamento, between Lignano Sabbiadoro and San Michele al Tagliamento.

The 58-year-old who was involved in the nautical accident was sailing aboard a boat of about seven meters and hit a briccola.

The Sores operations center in Palmanova immediately sent the 118 health personnel. On site also the soldiers of the Coast Guard of the Grado Maritime District Office, the Port Authority of Monfalcone and the volunteer firefighters of Lignano, intervened with a rubber dinghy with rigid keel. The crew of a vessel in transit, who called 112, gave the alarm and gave first aid to the injured man.

The 58-year-old, who after the collision suffered injuries to the head and other parts of his body, was taken to the Marina Uno dock in Lignano, and subsequently transported by ambulance, with the utmost urgency to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital. of Udine