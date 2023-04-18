In the Burning Chapel, they watch over Father Leonardo Fajardo, today will be the funeral

In hours of the night of last Sunday, the priest Leonardo Fajardo Álvarez, rector of the Juan Pablo II Seminary, located north of the municipality of Valledupar, was found lifeless in his room.

The Diocese of Valledupar confirmed the information through a condolence in which it stated: “The causes of his death were due to a heart attack; The authorities are carrying out the necessary investigations to find the respective opinion. Peace in his grave, let us unite in prayer for his eternal rest”.

The 41-year-old father, a native of the municipality of Pueblo Bello, was very loved by the Vallenato community, for his tireless gift of service that he took to every corner of this territory.

The news has caused a stir among members of the clergy in this city, who highlight the dedication of the father to his work and who

It was learned that the priest Leonardo Fajardo Álvarez arrived last Saturday, together with other priests, from the sabbatical or rest week they had after Easter.

Father Leonardo went to bed in the room, on Sunday he did not go out all day, and only until the afternoon did they realize what had happened. The father had announced feeling tired, but he did not classify it as nothing serious.

He was the founder of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen parish in Fonseca, he was a priest of the Santa Rita de Cassia church, in Distraction and Chaplain of the Seine in Fonseca.

“In what better place can the beings we love be, than next to God. Rest in the peace of Christ Father Leonardo. Jesus said to him: I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, even if he dies, he will live. He who lives, he who believes in me, will not die forever” John 11:27”, said Father Doriam Rocha, father of the Divino Niño parish.

“Brothers forever. We are comforted by the certain hope that, being one body in Christ, not even death separates us”, was the message from the parish priest of the Ecce Homo Cathedral, Iver de La Cruz.

De La Cruz stated that he had the opportunity to see the corpse and the first assumption is that he suffered a sudden heart attack, however, the opinion of Legal Medicine is awaited to determine the exact cause of his death.

The National Police report indicates that the body was located inside room 215 with no signs of violence. According to what was stated by one of the seminarians, the father was seen for the last time on April 15 at about 9:00 p.m., which is why they entered the room and reported the fact, because on repeated occasions They tried to locate him by telephone, obtaining a negative response.

Monsignor Oscar Vélez Isaza, Bishop of the Diocese of Valledupar, is making his AdLimina visit in Rome, from where he sends a welcoming message to all the relatives and extends the invitation to pray for the eternal rest of Father Leonardo.

“An irreparable loss for our Diocese to whom he gave everything of himself, especially in the formation of priests and missionaries, my condolences and solidarity with his family at this unexpected moment, go with God my dear priest I know you are in a place of honor in Divine Providence, perpetual light shine for you, said Miguel Gullo, friend of the parish priest.

The remains of Father Leonardo Fajardo Álvarez rest in the Burning Chapel in the Ecce Homo Cathedral and this Tuesday, April 18, at 10:00 in the morning there will be the funeral, in the same temple, gathering priests, family members and relatives.

