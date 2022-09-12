Over the last few days, the Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health has carried out, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, a campaign of checks at national level in order to verify compliance with the obligation to wear the mask inside. of public transport services, in order to protect the health of users, also in consideration of the resumption of work activities and the current epidemiological situation.

Urban transport represents, in fact, one of the critical points of possible spread of Covid-19, which is why the need for users and operators to wear respiratory protection devices of the Ffp2 type has been confirmed for the access and use of means of transport.

The interventions, conducted together with the local police forces, involved 3,058 vehicles used for transport, including urban and extra-urban buses (65%), subways (12%), local rail and navigation connections (23%), involving the verification of over 30 thousand users on board the same.

203 administrative violations against users and drivers, who were on board without a mask or in the absence of a suitable filter mask (Ffp2 or higher class), were contested, for a total amount of 81 thousand euros in penalties.

The checks determined the emergence of two relevant aspects attributable to the presence of 11 drivers and drivers of the vehicles who carried out their duties without wearing the required mask, despite their role as operator of a public service; to the ascertainment of 31 minors, equal to 15% of the sanctioned persons, results without a mask, regardless of the legislation.

In the province of Udine, the Nas military controlled a total of 94 buses, for a total of about 500 users. 4 penalties were raised (two in the province of Udine and two in the province of Trieste) for lack of the Ffp2 mask to as many passengers. The drivers were all in good standing.