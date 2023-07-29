In the center of Cali, the assailants are attentive to steal in case of any carelessness

Insecurity in Cali expands its tentacles throughout all sectors of the city, affecting the majority of citizens.

Reports of thefts, cases of intolerance and acts of violence in the Valle del Cauca capital are on the rise.

This has led the community, on multiple occasions, to decide to take justice into their own hands when they see a criminal doing his misdeeds.

One of the areas that is most affected by this situation is the center of the city, a place where various cases of theft occur daily.

There are various thefts that are committed in this busy area of ​​Cali, practically, the assailants take any valuable object that is “papaya”.

Like the one that was recorded in a video from a security camera, in which the moment in which a man enters a commercial premises is displayed, and then takes all the money from the cash register.

His accomplices were two people who would be looking for clothes in the establishment, in order to distract the seller.

Not having surveillance on him, the subject quickly entered, opened the cash register, took out all the money and fled.

In another video broadcast on social networks, the same man can be seen entering another commercial establishment, checking that no one was watching him, and taking a cell phone that was above the payment booth.

The merchants of this sector of the city have already indicated their dissatisfaction with the high rates of insecurity and the robberies that occur daily.

