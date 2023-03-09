By: Juan Moreno

In the middle of the last century, renowned parties in Medellín were enlivened by orchestras led by true masters: Lucho Bermúdez, Pacho Galán, Luis Uribe Bueno, Edmundo Arias, among other illustrious artists, composers, musicians, and directors. These groups competed for the main social gatherings at clubs such as Unión and Medellín and, of course, at banquets at, at that time, the only five-star hotel in the city, the Nutibara, open since 1945.

Joints, cumbias, bagpipes and even pasodobles and boleros “delighted the public”, as announced by the announcers of before. With the passage of time and the advent of new ways of making music, with small-format orchestras, big bands, and tropical groups that exceeded twenty members, they became more complicated to handle, logistically speaking. That was how the sound of these combos was immortalized on acetate and seeing them live became more and more complicated. They then became memories of parents and grandparents and the dream of the teachers who integrated them.

Being reborn, thanks to the youth.

When Natalia Metrio was about to graduate from her journalism degree, in 2014, she wanted to make a documentary film project called “El Sueño del Maestro” bringing together the great musicians who remained from the days of the big orchestras and big bands to perform a great concert that would make them relive that glorious era. That was how she located the pianist Juancho Vargas, the clarinetist and saxophonist Álvaro Rojas, the well-remembered singer Frank Cortés and León Cardona, artistic director of Sonolux, the label that formed the unforgettable big band with the same name.

After a meeting at another icon of the city, the Versalles restaurant, this “Dream Team” of tropical music united knowledge and desire and dreamed again of those moments when they played together in the Lucho Bermúdez and Sonolux orchestras. “Maestro Juancho Vargas then began the search for the established orchestras to make the project a reality and it was in the municipality of Caldas where they found a group in training from the music school. There they had a big band assembled and maestro Álvaro Rojas began working with them from scratch, from what a big band ensemble is to how to sound. This process took two years of patient teaching and rehearsals until the orchestra was ready to play in public, already in 2016”, says Natalia.

David Cano is a trumpeter, he is 25 years old and he feels proud to play with the orchestra and above all to receive classes from such stars. Since 2016 he has been with the group. “Maestro Álvaro Rojas worked intensely with us until he found the ideal sound, the one that the Sonolux orchestra had. We made our debut on September 23, 2016 at the Nutibara Hotel because it was a typical stage where those orchestras played. Maestro Lucho Bermúdez played ten years there and we thought it should be in a space like that. Describing that moment is very difficult. We played with a Colombian music legend and everyone’s emotion was indescribable. The Masters relived those moments of glory, ”he says excitedly.

As a result of that success they decided to continue with the project “El Sueño del Maestro”. The financial reward was the least of it, Natalia took charge of the initiative while the musicians came and went. Thanks to a call from the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, they obtained a scholarship to create the documentary, as well as the support of the Casa de la Cultura de Caldas and the Hotel Nutibara itself and technical resource companies such as lighting and sound. Even, despite the disappearance of the maestros Juancho Vargas and Frank Cortés, who, until the last moment, were promoting the continuity of the orchestra, the project has continued under the direction of Álvaro Rojas.

They performed at the Tropical Night of the Las Flores Fair in 2017 and felt that they were already reconquering that audience of yesteryear, and, of course, the new generations. Even Julio Miranda, a Mexican saxophonist who is pursuing a master’s degree in music from Latin America and the Caribbean at the University of Antioquia, became interested in the project. “I had no idea what the orchestra sounded like, but they invited me to be part of it and I discovered certain similarities between the songs. It has been very enriching for me, because I already knew some pieces of Lucho Bermúdez’s music such as “Tolú” and “Fiesta de Negritos”, which I played in Mexico. Today I am in the heart of Colombian music and I have learned a lot from Maestro Álvaro Rojas, each essay is a master classsays Julio.

the dream today

El Sueño del Maestro is an orchestra of different styles: porros, cumbias, bagpipes, merengues, boleros, jazz, merengues, pasodobles, and each concert is a journey through the great classics of these rhythms. In fact, on Saturday the first of April they will have their next presentation at the Nutibara. On the orchestra’s social networks (El sueño del maestro) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, you can follow their agenda. The idea is to institutionalize a dance every month in this place. “We also have another idea, and that is to reopen El Grill de Las Estrellas, here next to the hotel, and present the orchestra as it did before, with the costumes and style of the orchestras. We want to preserve the memory of the great bands and perform at least once a month”. Says Natalia.

Also, soon on the main digital platforms will be the orchestra’s phonographic record, to be heard, whim and attend the live show, to “move the skeleton”, as our ancestors did, dancing, to the sound that they were played.