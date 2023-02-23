In the early hours of this Thursday, the cyclist Jerónimo Jaramillo, 16, died after suffering an accident in the second stage of the Clásica de Rionegro. The young man was projected to become a great promise of sport in Colombia.

“The Antioquia Cycling League, the Rionegro municipal administration, IMER Rionegro and the organization of the XVIII Ciudad Santiago de Arma-Rionegro Cycling Classic deeply regret the death of the young cyclist Jerónimo Jaramillo Berrocal, a 16-year-old cyclist who is a member of the Itaca team. -Cobelén and that he participated in the youth competition”, reported the Antioquia Cycling League.

“Jerónimo suffered an accident during the development of the second stage very close to the finish line in the municipality of Puerto Triunfo. After the accident, all the procedures were activated to help him and preserve his life. Jerónimo was transferred to the Puerto Boyacá Hospital where he was stabilized and later to the Somer Clinic in Rionegro. In the early hours of this Thursday, Jerónimo passed away due to the consequences of the accident, a situation that fills the entire caravan with deep sadness,” added the League in the statement.

Jerónimo was a native of the municipality of Envigado and was competing in his first junior year. He made bronze in the scratch and keirin National Interclub Championship and Advanced Development Project (PAD) match, held in December 2022 in Duitama.

For his part, the Colombian Cycling Federation stated “What a deep sadness! Doing what he liked best, our champion Jerónimo Jaramillo has gone to the kingdom of heaven. On behalf of the FCC, its president Jorge Mauricio Vargas Carreño, the Executive Committee, officials, coaches and family of the PAD, we send a big hug to the family and friends of cycling at this difficult time. Rest in peace, champ!”

Likewise, the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, expressed, “we are deeply saddened by the death of the cyclist Jerónimo Jaramillo, a young man full of talent, illusions and with an immense career ahead of him that leaves us too soon. Solidarity and strength for his family, his friends and the community of the Antioquia Cycling League ».