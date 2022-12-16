There is a Christmas air in the barracks of the provincial fire brigade of Treviso, in via Santa Barbara 5. Here is the nativity scene in which, together with the classic figurines, there are also the figures of the fire brigade intent on putting out a fire right next to the hut of the nativity. The crib is inspired by the events that have characterized our country this year, namely drought, heat and forest fires. The nativity scene can be visited every day, until 31 January 2023, preferably from 2 to 7.30 pm. Any donations will be donated to the Per mio Figlio association which operates in Pediatrics at Ca’ Foncello. (Treviso fire brigade videos)

