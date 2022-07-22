Starting from July 21, Hebei Province has entered a critical period of “seven down and eight up” flood control. It is predicted that the southern and eastern part of the Haihe River Basin where Hebei Province is located has more rainfall, and regional heavy rains and floods may occur in the Haihe River Basin and the Luan River, and the flood control situation is not optimistic. In order to fully do a good job in flood control and drought relief during the critical period of flood control, the Hebei Provincial Department of Water Resources issued a notice on July 21, requiring all responsible persons at all levels to do a good job in flood control work such as forecasting and early warning, flood control project preparation, and mountain flood disaster prevention.

The notice requires the hydrological department to strengthen communication with the meteorological department, carry out flood forecasting, strengthen monitoring and early warning work such as mountain torrent disaster prevention, reservoir flood discharge, river flood discharge, engineering danger, and the use of flood storage and detention areas, and initiate emergency response in a timely manner.

In addition, the Hebei Provincial Department of Water Resources also requires all localities and units to further strengthen the daily inspection of flood control projects such as reservoirs, river embankments, gates and culverts, flood storage and detention areas, and timely discover hidden problems and rectify them in a timely manner. In the event of heavy rainfall, when reservoirs and rivers are operating at high water levels, pay close attention to important parts and weak links, and increase the frequency of inspections. Inspection and patrol, in the event of a dangerous situation, timely early warning and transfer, quick rescue and rescue, to ensure the safety of project operation.

At present, the soil moisture content in the Taihang Mountains and Yanshan Mountains has become saturated. The Hebei Provincial Department of Water Resources requires all mountainous cities and counties to keep an eye on each rainfall process, give full play to the mountain torrent disaster monitoring and early warning system, the collective strategy and prevention system, and the role of the “three major operators” to ensure that early warning information is sent in place in a timely manner. Threats to move the masses in place in advance.

It is understood that as of 8:00 am on July 21, the total water storage capacity of large and medium-sized reservoirs in Hebei Province was 2.959 billion cubic meters, 385 million cubic meters less than that on June 1, and 144 million cubic meters more than the same period last year. . Among them, 19 large-scale reservoirs hold 2.561 billion cubic meters of water; 44 medium-sized reservoirs hold 398 million cubic meters of water. The province’s 63 large and medium-sized reservoirs all operate safely below the flood limit water level in accordance with the dispatching and operation plan.

(Headquarters reporter Guo Xiaoping and Song Di)