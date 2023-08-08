In the downpour, a broken power line ignited the branches

On August 7, at 7:18 p.m., rescuers were informed about a landscape fire in Pürks village in Lääne-Nigula municipality. Due to the storm, the power line had broken and the branches under the line had ignited. The fire was extinguished at 9:14 p.m.
In addition, on Monday evening, rescuers went to eliminate 15 trees that had fallen on the road due to the storm.
At 3:21 p.m., the rescuers rushed to the village of Männik in Lääne-Nigula municipality, where the landscape and bushes had caught fire. The strong wind had scattered the fires and the fire spread over an area of nearly 200 meters. Rescuers extinguished the fire by 4:40 p.m.
