In the downpour, a broken power line ignited the branches

In the downpour, a broken power line ignited the branches

On August 7, at 7:18 p.m., rescuers were informed about a landscape fire in Pürks village in Lääne-Nigula municipality. Due to the storm, the power line had broken and the branches under the line had ignited. The fire was extinguished at 9:14 p.m.

In addition, on Monday evening, rescuers went to eliminate 15 trees that had fallen on the road due to the storm.

At 3:21 p.m., the rescuers rushed to the village of Männik in Lääne-Nigula municipality, where the landscape and bushes had caught fire. The strong wind had scattered the fires and the fire spread over an area of ​​nearly 200 meters. Rescuers extinguished the fire by 4:40 p.m.

