In the Drummond conservation area, 140 species of wildlife were released

In conservation areas of the Drummond company, located in the mining operations, 140 species were released by the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar (Corpocesar) and the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (Dagma) of the city of Cali.

“Through the Fauna Protection and Care Program, we demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability. For us it is very gratifying that corporations and public entities trust our conservation areas for these release activities,” said Fray Orozco Morgan, Drummond Ltd. environmental management supervisor.

Among the species released were: 51 land tortoises (Chelonoidis), 82 icoteas (Trachemys), two Guacharacas (Ortalis ruficauda), two howler monkeys (Alouatta seniculus), a guartinaja (Cuniculus paca), a juvenile dog fox (Cerdocyon thous) and a raccoon (Procyon).

The released fauna was in conditions of abandonment and/or captivity, which is why the aforementioned environmental entities had to intervene and carry out processes of environmental and nutritional enrichment that would generate the animals’ own behaviors within their natural habitat. After this process, it was evaluated whether they were able to reach reception areas, such as those of Drummond, for their optimal development.

“Drummond has the environmental conditions and protected areas that our animals require so that they are not trafficked again or affected by people. We are totally grateful to the company for receiving this fauna that needed it so much. It is satisfying to see all this liberation process that contributes to the ecosystem of our country,” said Angélica María Bárcenas, a veterinary zootechnician at the Dagma shelter in the city of Cali.

It should be noted that the Drummond conservation areas are constantly monitored to assess how the flora and fauna present there behave.

“We know of Drummond’s good offices, of how they conserve their areas and how they have been developing activities to enrich them. That is why the importance of bringing these species to this area. It is good to have the support of the company in these activities that strengthen the dynamism of our ecosystems”, highlighted Jorge Luis Fernández Ospino, CEO of Corpocesar.

