© Reuters. In the event of closure, Ren Protocol will transfer all assets to FTX debtor wallets



Cross-chain bridge platform Ren Protocol announced that FTX, Alameda Research and other affiliates that acquired the platform in 2022 have authorized and arranged for the platform to move all of its crypto assets into FTX’s debtor wallets.

According to Ren, the measure allows debtors to safeguard their assets in the event of a potential shutdown of their systems and infrastructure. The bridge service also pointed out that will transfer the assets to a specific segregated wallet for Ren’s assets to separate funds from other debtor wallets.