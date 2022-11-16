On November 14, President Xi Jinping flew to Bali, Indonesia, his first overseas visit since the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The first important event of this visit is to hold a meeting with US President Biden.

How the relationship between China and the United States will be, and whether they can find the right way to get along with each other, will have a bearing on the future and destiny of the world. It can be said that the meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state has attracted the attention of the whole world. “Current Affairs News Eye” personally experienced this historic meeting, and interpreted the clear message conveyed at the meeting for you.

01

intriguing opening remarks

At 5:36 p.m., just over two hours after President Xi Jinping’s special plane landed in Bali, this world-renowned meeting officially began at the hotel where the Chinese side stayed.

Since Biden became president of the United States in January last year, the heads of state of China and the United States have maintained communication in various ways. They have spoken on the phone three times and held two video meetings or video calls. However, this face-to-face offline meeting is the first time.

△Aerial view of Bali. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Ma Yayang)

In his opening remarks, President Xi said, “I would like to, as always, have a candid and in-depth exchange of views with Mr. President on strategic issues in Sino-US relations as well as major global and regional issues.” Biden also said, “I look forward to the continuous, open, and candid dialogue as before.”

“As always”, brings back memories of past dealings. During the meeting, President Xi mentioned that the last face-to-face communication was in Davos, Switzerland more than five years ago. On January 17, 2017, when President Xi delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum, Biden, then the Vice President of the United States, was sitting in the audience. During that meeting, Biden first congratulated Chairman Xi for his “very important and wonderful speech.”

△Exclusive video丨Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia by special plane

It’s not just “business as usual” that’s intriguing. In his opening remarks, President Xi once again talked about the responsibility of politicians to history.

On November 16, a year ago, during the first video meeting between the two heads of state, President Xi said: “History is fair, and what a politician does, no matter whether it is merit or demerit, should be recorded in history. “

△Local Indonesian people sang and danced to welcome President Xi to Bali. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Wang Hanan)

A year later, in the opening remarks of this meeting, Chairman Xi talked about history and politicians again. He said, “History is the best textbook.” “Politicians must think about and clarify the development direction of their own country, and they must also think about and clarify the way to get along with other countries and the world.”

In his opening remarks, President Xi clearly pointed out the “two inconsistencies” in the current situation of Sino-U.S. relations–it does not meet the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, and it does not meet the expectations of the international community. How to do? President Xi clearly pointed out the direction, which is to push China-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable development.

02

“Sino-US relations should be viewed and handled from this perspective”

An important time point for this meeting is that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has just concluded successfully.

During the meeting, President Xi Jinping introduced the main situation and important results of the conference to President Biden. He pointed out that the internal and external policies of the Chinese party and government are open and transparent, their strategic intentions are open and aboveboard, and they maintain a high degree of continuity and stability. Biden congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

△The conference building where the heads of state of China and the United States held meetings. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Liu Qi)

In September last year, President Xi pointed out in a telephone conversation with President Biden that whether China and the United States can properly handle their relations with each other has a bearing on the future of the world and is a question of the century that both countries must answer.

How to solve this “question of the century”? President Xi clearly stated that in the new era, China and the United States should adhere to three principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

During the meeting in Bali, President Xi pointed out that the world is at a major historical turning point, and countries need to face unprecedented challenges and seize unprecedented opportunities. We should view and handle Sino-US relations from this height.

To grasp the direction at a major historical turning point requires far-reaching historical vision and superb political wisdom.

President Xi pointed out that Sino-US relations should not be a zero-sum game in which one loses and the other wins, and the other rises and falls. The respective successes of China and the United States are opportunities rather than challenges for each other. Both sides should view each other’s domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions in a correct way, and establish the tone of exchanges of dialogue rather than confrontation, and win-win rather than zero-sum.

Biden said that the United States and China have a common responsibility to show the world that the United States and China can manage and control their differences, and avoid and prevent misunderstandings and misjudgments or fierce competition from turning into confrontation or even conflict. The U.S. side agrees that principles guiding U.S.-China relations should be established, and the two teams can continue to talk on the basis of the existing consensus and strive to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

03

“The first insurmountable red line in Sino-US relations”

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly pointed out to President Biden the extreme importance of the Taiwan issue in Sino-US relations.

In March of this year, President Xi pointed out in a video call with Biden, “If the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, it will have a subversive impact on the relationship between the two countries. I hope the US will pay enough attention to it.”

During the phone call on the evening of July 28 this year, President Xi focused on China‘s principled position on the Taiwan issue. He emphasized that the three Sino-US joint communiqués are the political commitments of both sides, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of Sino-US relations. “Public opinion cannot be violated. If you play with fire, you will set yourself on fire. I hope the US will see this clearly.”

△The scene before the start of the Sino-US summit meeting. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Shi Cheng)

During the meeting in Bali, President Xi emphasized that the Taiwan issue is the core of China‘s core interests, the foundation of the political foundation of Sino-US relations, and the first insurmountable red line in Sino-US relations.

Such a declaration should be paid enough attention, right? Should I see it more clearly?

△US President Biden who participated in the meeting. (Photographed by Li Jin, a reporter from China Radio, the main station)

President Xi stressed that abiding by the basic norms governing international relations and the three Sino-US joint communiqués is the key to managing and controlling conflicts and differences and preventing conflicts. It is also the most important protection and safety net for Sino-US relations.

During the meeting, Biden stated that the US government pursues the one-China policy and does not seek to use the Taiwan issue as a tool to contain China, and hopes to see peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

04

“Different” and “Common”

Ten years ago, Xi Jinping paid an official visit to the United States at the invitation of Biden. During his visit to the United States, Biden accompanied Xi Jinping to participate in 11 events, and the two leaders had a long and in-depth communication. At that time, Biden once said to Xi Jinping that we don’t always see the same mind, we don’t always see things in exactly the same way, but both sides have common interests and concerns in the political economy, so we need to go hand in hand.

How to treat “different” and “common”? After a lapse of 10 years, a problem that seemed to be no longer a problem has once again become a difficult problem to be solved between the two big countries.

During this meeting, President Xi focused on the “differences” and “commons” between China and the United States.

△The heads of state of China and the United States shook hands and took a group photo here. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Zhang Yu)

Such as democracy and human rights. Chairman Xi said that freedom, democracy and human rights are the common pursuit of mankind and the consistent pursuit of the Communist Party of China. The United States has American-style democracy, and China has Chinese-style democracy, both of which are in line with their national conditions. President Xi pointed out that the specific differences between the two sides can be discussed, provided that they communicate on an equal footing. The so-called “democracy against authoritarianism” is not a feature of today’s world, nor is it in line with the trend of the times.

Such as roads and institutions. Chairman Xi said that what the United States is pursuing is capitalism, and what China is pursuing is socialism, and the two sides are taking different paths. This difference does not exist today and will continue to exist in the future. “One of the most important things in the relationship between China and the United States is to recognize and respect this difference, instead of imposing uniformity and trying to change or even subvert the other party’s system.”

△Flowers placed at the meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Liu Qi)

such as competition and cooperation. President Xi said that there is competition in the world at any time, but competition should be about learning from each other, catching up with each other, and making progress together, rather than one losing and one winning, and one dying to the death. He emphasized that under the current situation, the common interests of China and the United States are not reduced, but more.

President Xi pointed out that fighting trade wars and technology wars, artificially “building walls and barriers” and forcing “decoupling and breaking chains” completely violate the principles of market economy and undermine international trade rules, which will only harm others and benefit oneself. We oppose the politicization and weaponization of economic, trade, scientific and technological exchanges.

△The Chinese seats at the meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Cheng Cheng)

President Biden has repeatedly stated to President Xi that the “four nos and one no intentions” are that the United States does not seek to fight a “new cold war”, does not seek to change the Chinese system, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening alliances, and does not support “Taiwan independence”. , have no intention of conflict with China.

During the video call in March this year, Chairman Xi once told Biden that I attach great importance to your statements. During the meeting in Bali, President Xi once again stated that I attach great importance to Mr. President’s statement on the “four nos and one unintentional”.

During this meeting, Biden reiterated that the United States respects China‘s system, does not seek to change China‘s system, does not seek a “new cold war”, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening allies, does not support “Taiwan independence”, and does not support “two China‘s “one China, one Taiwan” has no intention of conflict with China. The US has no intention to seek “decoupling” from China, to obstruct China‘s economic development, or to contain China.

△Exclusive video丨China-U.S. Presidents meeting continues after a short coffee break

05

Ukraine crisis: ‘China is always on the side of peace’

During the Bali meeting, in addition to strategic issues in Sino-US relations, the two heads of state also had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on major global and regional issues, with the emphasis on the Ukrainian crisis that has been delayed until now.

More than ten days after the crisis broke out, when President Xi held a video summit with the leaders of France and Germany, he put forward the Chinese proposition of “four shoulds”, that is, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be respected. The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be respected, and all efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be supported.

On the 4th of this month, when President Xi met with German Chancellor Scholz, he proposed the “four commons”, that is, the international community should jointly support all efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis, jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons, and jointly Efforts should be made to ensure the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and to jointly provide winter relief for civilians in crisis areas and improve the humanitarian situation.

△The frangipani blooming at the entrance of the conference building, the flower language is to breed hope. (Photographed by CCTV reporter Han Rui)

On November 14, when meeting with President Biden, President Xi said that in the face of a global and complex crisis such as the Ukraine crisis, there are a few points worthy of serious consideration: first, there are no winners in conflicts and wars; second, there are no winners in complex issues. Simple solutions; third, confrontation between major powers must be avoided.

“Two don’ts, one must.” Chairman Xi’s conclusions are concise and profound, and indeed worthy of serious consideration and action.

At the meeting, President Xi told President Biden that China has always stood on the side of peace, will continue to promote peace talks, supports and looks forward to the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hopes that the United States, NATO, and the European Union will conduct comprehensive dialogue with Russia.

This is a rare and hard-won face-to-face meeting. Except for a short tea break in the middle, the two heads of state have been taking the time to exchange and communicate. By the end of the meeting at 8:48 p.m. that day, the meeting between the Chinese and US leaders lasted more than 3 hours.

From agreeing that the diplomatic teams of the two sides maintain strategic communication and carry out regular consultations, agreeing that the financial and financial teams of the two countries conduct dialogue and coordination on macroeconomic policies, economic and trade issues, and agreeing to make good use of the Sino-US joint working group to promote the resolution of more specific issues, agree People-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the United States are very important, and the expansion of personnel exchanges in various fields between the two countries is encouraged. This “agreement” one by one sends a positive signal.

△On November 15th, Bali, where the G20 summit will kick off. (Photographed by Headquarters reporter Huang Yaozu)

Just a dozen days before this meeting, President Xi Jinping said in his congratulatory letter to the annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations that China is willing to work with the US to respect each other, coexist peacefully, and cooperate with each other to find the right path for China and the US in the new era. The way to get along.

As President Xi said, China and the United States are two giant ships sailing in the sea. We must keep the rudder steady so that the two giant ships will sail together against the wind and waves without yaw, stall, or collide.

