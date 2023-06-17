In the face of an attack on the Simón Bolívar highway, they request the intervention of the Ministry of Defense

A new call to the Ministry of Defense to intervene in the corridor of the old Simón Bolívar road in order to guarantee the continuity of the work was made by the departmental government.

The request was made after the intimidation of the personnel working on the project and the recent burning of yellow machinery.

As will be remembered, the Vale Government has been advancing the recovery of the old Simón Bolívar road, which communicates Buenaventura with the south of the country.

Suspension

The threats and intimidation, added to the last event that ended with the burning of yellow machinery by armed groups, led to the suspension of the rehabilitation works between El Pailón and Aguaclara, a corridor considered strategic for tourism in Buenaventura.

After the burning of one of the machines, one of the construction workers stated that “for about six months the intimidating messages from various armed groups have been increasing, requesting economic claims in exchange for not attacking the machinery.” What worries us the most is the integrity of the workers”.

Likewise, he explained that the trigger appeared in the Sabaletas sector, where unknown persons requested the presence of the person in charge of the work; when they could not find it, they completely destroyed a machine from the contractor company”.

Rejection

Given this fact, Governor Clara Luz Roldán expressed her total rejection through her Twitter account, stating “How long? Extortion and criminals cannot stop the development of the Invincible Valley, machinery incinerated in work in progress on the Buenaventura-AguaClara highway.

The president stated that “we have been warning about this situation for months and there is no permanent intervention by the Ministry of Defense, the Military Forces and the Colombian Navy.”

Impact

For his part, the Secretary of Infrastructure of the Valley, Frank Ramírez, specified that it is a vital self-mixing machine for the execution of the work that “is being carried out on the old road to Buenaventura. It is a tourist corridor that impacts the communities of San Antonio, Zacarías, Potedó, Sabaletas, Limones, Guaimía, San Marcos, Llanobajo and Aguaclara”.

The official said that “unfortunately due to this security issue, the work had to be suspended, if the conditions are not met, unfortunately, the continuity and successful completion of this project is put at risk.”

The Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Walter Camilo Murcia, assured that “these violent acts not only affect the contractor who is doing a job of improving mobility conditions, but also affect the security of the region, this is part of the of the call that we have been making on different occasions to improve security conditions specifically in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura, where the inhabitants are frightened and infrastructure works for the development and improvement of the living conditions of all citizens are affected ”.

With the suspension of the work, more than 230 people who work directly and indirectly on the road project are affected.

The work

The Simón Bolívar road was the old access highway between the Pacific and Buenaventura towards Cali, before the Cabal Pombo was built.

On the highway, the departmental government has been investing more than $41 billion of its own resources.

The old road to Buenaventura will be the alternate route that will connect the First Pacific Port with Cali, in the event that Cabal Pombo presents accidents or mobility difficulties.

The rehabilitation and paving of the highway includes the section between El Pailón and Aguaclara, with rigid pavement, a slab thickness of 30 centimeters and a road width of eight meters, including the two meter berm and ditches.

The work includes four retaining walls, culverts, filters, box culvert, signage and demarcation.

