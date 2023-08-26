In the face of the EPS financial crisis, the Attorney General’s Office warns of serious consequences in the country – news

Due to untimely payment for services not financed with resources from the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) that correspond to the Ministry of Health.

The Attorney General’s Office warns serious consequences for the guarantee of the fundamental right to health of Colombians, given the reports of the financial crisis faced by Health Promotion Entities (EPS) before the entity.

The Public Ministry has been warned by the associations of the EPS of the contributory, subsidized and directly some of these entities and also, the Ministry of Health, of the difficult financial situation they are going through, which iIt would impede continuing to guarantee the quality and timely access to health services for the population.

In turn, they have announced to the disciplinary entity that the main causes of the financial crisis of these entities are the untimely payment and the current debt for unfunded services with resources from the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC) that correspond to the Ministry of Health (Non-PBS Collections, today maximum budgets).

In the same way, they have indicated that an insufficient calculation of the UPC has been made, that is, of the resources with which the services of the Health Benefits Plan to which users are entitled are guaranteed.

Among other things, this insufficient resources due to phenomena such as inflation, demographic changesthe increasing inclusion of new technologies in the Benefits Plan, the increase in the frequency of use of the services derived from the uncertainty due to an eventual reform to the system, the Long covid-19 effects in the medium and long term, the EPS liquidations that generate massive transfers of users with greater needs and the asymmetric concentration of disease burdens in some health promoting entities.

Therefore, the control body has repeatedly requested the national government so that through the Ministry be reviewed, both the methodology through from which the amount of the UPC is defined, as the administrative processes of recognition and payment of services not financed with the Capitation Payment Unit.

Likewise, the entity has urged that outstanding debts are settled by adopting the necessary measures to prevent the financial collapse of the system, which inevitably translates into the health of Colombians.

In the last request made on August 22, 2023, the Attorney General’s Office requested to inform, among other aspects, if the advisory commission on benefits, costs, rates and operating conditions of health insurance, in session on August 2, 2023, tried the approval of the maximum budgets for the second half of 2023 and adjustments to maximum budgets for 2022.

Finally, on the occasion of the pronouncements made by Sura, Sanitas and Compensar, The Minister of Health, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo Martínez, was required urgent measures for the payment of all debts owed to the health system so that the EPS can continue to guarantee the provision of their services.

