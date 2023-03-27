“For two weeks now, I have been urging all the authorities that exist in the state. But no one took responsibility. We are still looking for the owner or manager of that well,” says Moravany mayor Vladimír Čeklovský emphatically.

It is an exploratory well just behind the village, which is located in Zemplín and not somewhere in Záhorí, as its name might suggest. The well is from the 1950s and suddenly contaminated water began to flow from it. It is not yet clear to what extent the environment is threatened. A preliminary analysis of the water at the Nafta company showed an extremely high content of potassium chloride (784.8 mg/l), which precludes its discharge into the groundwater.

The mayor declared a state of emergency. Gas is mined in the vicinity of Moravian, and methane also escapes from this well. A detailed analysis is planned this week.

People are understandably concerned about soil and groundwater contamination. Vladimír Čeklovský is trying to do everything to prevent a repeat of last year’s ecological disaster on the Slaná River – it was caused mainly by several months of inaction by state authorities.

“People here are fed up with the state not acting. The Slaná River died, we’ll see how it ends here in Moravany,” says the mayor.

Failures on the Slaná River

Let’s remember why the mayor of Moravian talks about the Slaná river as a frightening example.

Back in August 2022, half a year after reddish mine water began to flow from the former iron ore mine in Nižná Slaná, the then ministers of the economy Richard Sulík (SaS) and the environment Ján Budaj (OĽaNO, now Democrats) exchanged invectives in the media, who should act and which department is responsible for repairing the damage.

In October, the prosecutor’s office drew attention to the inactivity of the Rožňava District Office, which in turn falls under the Department of the Interior. Meanwhile, life in the river almost died out. The first ichthyological surveys after the pollution showed 99 percent mortality of all organisms in the first ten kilometers of the stream. It was only slightly less for the next ten.

Last September, Greenpeace measured the river’s arsenic pollution. He took the sediments from three places in Slovakia. On all of them, the contamination exceeded the permitted limits, on two to four times. Arsenic in higher concentrations is an acute poison, in lower concentrations it is carcinogenic. It causes long-term damage to the aquatic environment.

And even today, after more than a year, activists are signing a petition to resolve the flow of mine waters into the Slaná River. Since it was not possible to completely stop the flow of mineralized mine waters from the premises of the former Siderit mining company, they want this water to be continuously treated.

A well that came to life again after half a century

Lower Zemplín is one of the few places in Slovakia where natural gas is mined. Several dozen exploratory bearing wells were drilled in the Moravian area as early as the mid-1950s. They started mining about ten years later.

The one from which water now springs is 251 meters deep. “Exploratory wells were only used to determine whether there was tar, oil or natural gas in the area. They were simply drilled holes, and I don’t know if they were somehow plugged,” the mayor explains.

They were not intended for mining, there are no pipes in them, no concrete-reinforced entrance, no hatch. The unmarked wells are in a field that has been cultivated for decades.

There should be up to ten of them right in the field near the Moravians. According to the mayor, they are only in old maps, but their drawing does not fully correspond to reality. There are differences of up to several tens of meters.

With one exception, water has never flowed from the exploratory wells. It is precisely the well for which they have now declared an emergency situation. It was in the 1970s, and the mayor knows from local monuments that the gushing of water stopped on its own. “Nobody did anything about it. Even then, no one even investigated whether there were any harmful substances in that water. And we don’t even know how long the water was coming out of it, no one remembers that exactly.”

The reason why the old well came to life again after about half a century is still unknown. Vladimír Čeklovský does not rule out the possibility that it is the result of an earthquake in their area. He says that on March 8, they recorded weak tremors with a magnitude of 1.5 with the epicenter between Sečovci and Moravani. But he immediately notes that this could only be speculation and there may not be any other connection.

Rehabilitation can cost 150 to 200 thousand euros

“I contacted the Ministry of the Environment, they told me that the well does not belong to them, let me contact the Ministry of Economy. There they also told me that it was not theirs to try Nafta. I have already spoken with them. They also claim that it is not their property,” the mayor describes how they exchanged it when he found out who is the owner or administrator of the old well.

The Nafta stock company is controlled by the Energy and Industry Holding of Daniel Křetínský and Patrik Tkáč. The state has a roughly one-third stake in it through the company SPP Infrastructure. Nafta claims that the exploratory wells were not part of the privatization of the state-owned enterprise and do not even appear in the inventory of assets.

Vladimír Čeklovský consulted with geologist Róbert Zavadiak. He estimates that the rehabilitation can cost from 150 to 200 thousand euros, so he assumes that no one wants to report to the well and bear the necessary costs for its rehabilitation.

According to the geologist, there was probably a breach in the old plug of the well, which is why the water started to flow out. “When a well is made, it is tamped with a cement mixture. And it should be waterproof. But over time some cracks may appear, water under pressure together with some gases will find its way through them and break through the tamponade.”

Zavadiak goes on to say that the flowing water is mineralized, which causes the surrounding soil to become saline. If it takes longer, its quality will be reduced. At the same time, he does not rule out that the seepage will stop before the rehabilitation takes place. “The water pressure can drop, and the bubbling will already be happening below the surface of the earth.”

When the mayor saw that even after two weeks no one had moved and no one was willing to renovate, he called a meeting at the municipal office last week. He invited everyone he considered competent.

Representatives of the Ministries of the Environment and the Economy, the Environmental Inspectorate, the Nafta company, SPP (there is a gas regulation station near the well), the State Geological Institute of Dionýz Štúr, the Mining Office, the Slovak Water Management Construction – Povodie Bodrog and also a representative of the Road Administration of the Košice Self-governing Region, since the well it is next to a 2nd class road.

What came out of the meeting? “Basically, we haven’t come to anything. Because the representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Environment did not participate in the meeting. I have no idea why. They certainly have a lot of work,” said the mayor ironically.

The Ministry of Economy explained to Denník N that it authorized the Regional Mining Office in Košice to represent it at the meeting in Moravany. “The mayor was also informed about this,” said Mária Pavlusík, spokeswoman for the resort. The mayor responded that he did not remember such information.

The Ministry of the Environment claims that “according to the available information, the well is under the control of the Ministry of Economy” and therefore “recommended the municipality to contact the manager of the well in question”.

The mayor responds that he does not have such “available information”. In addition, the representative of the mining office told him that according to the law, exploratory wells do not belong to mining works, and therefore are not even within their competence.

Therefore, the Ministry of Economy received a question from Denník N, whether the problem with the unknown owner or with the administrator of the well has been clarified, as stated by the environmental department. The answer has not come yet.

Two variants of rehabilitation

After all, certain conclusions emerged from the meeting at the municipal office. They specified two procedures to rehabilitate a leaking well. Water filtration would be cheaper. A so-called water treatment plant would be installed at the spill site, which would rid it of harmful substances to such an extent that it could be freely discharged into the surrounding waterways.

The more expensive and time-consuming option (the mayor estimates several weeks) requires a geological survey to reveal where the underground water enters the old well. This place would then be sealed with grouting – a cement or resin mixture. The deeper the leaks would appear, the more expensive it would be.

A detailed analysis of the water will decide which variant will be used. It will be carried out by the Geological Institute of Dionýz Štúr in Spišská Nová Ves. On Monday, a sample was taken in Moravany, the results should be available within a few days.

If there are too many harmful substances in the water that cannot be filtered out in the treatment plant, it will be necessary to choose a more expensive option with injection.

The question is who will pay for it. Mayor Moravian says that he and the head of the Michalovce District Office also talked about the possibility that the owner or administrator of the well will not be found or determined soon. They would then go through the Institute of Emergency Situations and the costs would be borne by the Home Office.

“We, as a municipality, will issue an order, the contacted company is obliged to first conduct a geological survey, which will cost, say, 50,000 euros. I have to pay that money from municipal money, and then it will be refunded to me in maybe nine months. But I don’t have that money in the budget,” says Vladimír Čeklovský, summarizing the pros and cons of this alternative.

He would have to raise an even larger amount to pay for the injection. They are currently discussing with the district office what kind of money could be used to cover the said refund.

“It would probably be best if we found a lump of gold at that well and then we could finance everything we need,” added the mayor of Moravian half-jokingly-half-seriously.

For the time being, the water from the well continues to flow, but it is no longer the case for the last more than two weeks – that it is always at the same intensity. On Monday afternoon, the mayor registered a significant change. The force of the bubbling decreased by about two-thirds, so that the water no longer flowed into the adjacent ditch by the road (from where it seeped into the soil), but remained in the excavated pit around the well.