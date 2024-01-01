“In the fifth centenary, Santa Marta is reborn under my commitment”: Mayor Carlos Pinedo

In an emotional event that brought together family, friends and prominent personalities of Santa Marta, the elected mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello He took office last Saturday, December 30, in the populous neighborhood ‘Pescaito’. This event marked the beginning of a new stage for the city, after an intense electoral contest. Accompanied by his wife, five daughters and relatives, Pinedo Cuello swore to work tirelessly for the well-being of the capital of Magdalena. Along with him, the designated secretaries and influential figures joined in this commitment to promote local development. Among the goals set, his focus on the vital maintenance and sanitation of the city’s water supply stands out. In addition, he committed to recovering the iconic ‘Eduardo Santos’ stadium, cradle of great sporting feats, where Unión Magdalena obtained its historic star.

Pinedo Cuello stressed his firm purpose to address insecurity, prioritizing citizen well-being and fulfilling his commitments. Likewise, he expressed his determination to grant dignity and a better quality of life to the historically marginalized inhabitants of the ‘Pescaito’ neighborhood. It is important to remember that Pinedo won the mayor’s office in a transcendental context for Santa Marta, projecting significant changes within the framework of the city’s 500 years of history. His victory came after the ruling of the Superior Court, which annulled the candidacy of Jorge Agudelo Apresa due to his late registration. thus opening the way to a new direction for the capital of Magdalen. Mayor Pinedo Cuello begins his mandate with the promise to work tirelessly for the well-being and progress of Santa Marta, inspiring hope for a promising future for the city and its inhabitants.