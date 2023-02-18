Products, services and accompaniment during the year in education, training, recreation, health, employability and credit offered by the Fund.

More than 80 businessmen attended the First Business Meeting 2023, organized by the Comfacauca board of directors, in which they announced the activities, programs and services that the entity has prepared to develop during the year.

The meeting took place in the events room of the Pisojé recreational center, where businessmen and employers learned in detail, through Comfacauca’s team of advisors, the robust portfolio of services, products and support that the Fund will provide them in the current term. , in fields as important as education, training, recreation, health, employability and credit, in order to contribute to good business success.

On behalf of Comfacauca, the head of the Institutional Development Department, Marisol Velasco; the head of the Department of Health, Diego Zambrano and the coordinator of the Employment Agency of the Unemployment Protection Mechanism (MPC), María Eugenia Bastidas.

The participants had first-hand access to valuable information related to occupational health programs and packages for the well-being of their workers and the offer of subsidized training for the companies’ human talent (Decree 689 of 2021).

The psychologist coach and specialist in Safety and Health at Work, Daniel Tobar, joined this meeting, who developed the workshop “Skills for work and leadership for superiors”.