Original title: In the first half of the year, Chengdu achieved a regional GDP of 996.555 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%

In the first half of the year, Chengdu achieved a regional GDP of 996.555 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%

According to the data just released by the Chengdu Bureau of Statistics and the Chengdu Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first half of this year, the city’s economic operation was generally stable and the trend was improving.

According to the unified accounting results of the regional GDP of Sichuan Province, cities (prefectures), in the first half of the year, the city’s GDP was 996.555 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.0%. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry was 20.782 billion yuan, an increase of 4.7%; the added value of the secondary industry was 321.331 billion yuan, an increase of 3.8%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 654.442 billion yuan, an increase of 2.5%.

Agricultural production situation is stable

“Vegetable Basket” Supply Keeps Growing

In the first half of the year, the city’s grain output rose steadily. The Xiaochun grain sown area was 1.021 million mu, a year-on-year increase of 1.8%, and the total grain output increased by 2.3%. The supply of “vegetable baskets” continued to grow, and the output of fruits, vegetables and edible fungi increased by 4.2% and 2.1% respectively. The adjustment of live pig production capacity stabilized, with 2.057 million live pigs sold, an increase of 5.1%.

Electronic information industry grew by 14.6%

Industry contributes 48.6% to economic growth

The industrial economy grew steadily. In the first half of the year, the city’s industry contributed 48.6% to economic growth, 6.0 percentage points higher than the first quarter. The added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 6.5% year-on-year. The added value of the five advanced manufacturing industries increased by 3.8%, of which the electronic information industry increased by 14.6%, and the medical and health industry increased by 2.3%. Key industries maintained growth, with electricity, heat production and supply up 23.1%, oil and gas extraction up 15.1%, and computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing up 10.0%. Leading enterprises contributed significantly. The industrial added value of the top 35 key enterprises increased by 15.6%, of which 27 enterprises achieved positive growth in output value. The output of emerging products increased rapidly, and the output of new energy vehicles and integrated circuits increased by 58.7% and 8.1% respectively.

The added value of the service industry increased by 2.5% year-on-year

The contribution rate to the city’s economic growth is 57.2%

The development of the service industry is gradually recovering. In the first half of the year, the added value of the service industry increased by 2.5% year-on-year, contributing 57.2% to the city’s economic growth. The modern service industry remained active. From January to May, the operating income of software and information technology services, scientific research and technical services above designated size increased by 11.3% and 22.9% respectively. The financial market remained stable. At the end of June, the balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits and loans of financial institutions increased by 11.3% and 14.7% respectively.

Fixed asset investment grows steadily Investment in five advanced manufacturing industries up 6.4% Fixed asset investment grew steadily. In the first half of the year, completed fixed asset investment increased by 4.0% year-on-year. In terms of different industries, the investment in the primary industry increased by 8.5%, the investment in the secondary industry increased by 0.1%, and the investment in the tertiary industry increased by 5.0%. Industrial investment increased by 0.7%, among which, investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 15.5%, and investment in five advanced manufacturing industries increased by 6.4%. Investment in key areas grew rapidly, with investment in Sichuan Tianfu New District and Chengdu Directly Managed District and Chengdu High-tech Zone increasing by 13.7% and 10.1% respectively. Consumer goods market has improved The total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 456.05 billion yuan See also Greek prime minister urges people to be vaccinated against new crown epidemic in multiple islands In the first half of the year, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 456.05 billion yuan, down 0.3 percent year-on-year, 0.5 percentage points lower than that from January to May. The retail sales of consumer goods of units above designated size increased by 1.9%.By location of business unit,The retail sales of urban consumer goods was 438.34 billion yuan, down 0.3%; the retail sales of rural consumer goods was 17.72 billion yuan, down 1.1%.By consumption type,Catering revenue was 78.73 billion yuan, down 5.9%; retail sales of goods was 377.32 billion yuan, up 0.9%. Consumer demand for upgrades continued to release, and retail sales of new energy vehicles, smart home appliances and audio-visual equipment increased by 91.5% and 83.2% year-on-year. Enterprises (units) above designated size achieved an increase of 17.5% in retail sales of goods through the Internet. The city’s total import and export of goods is 403.46 billion yuan A year-on-year increase of 9.5% Goods import and export growth trend is good. In the first half of the year, the city’s total import and export of goods was 403.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%. Among them, exports were 235.08 billion yuan, an increase of 13.7%; imports were 168.38 billion yuan, an increase of 4.2%. The trade structure continued to be optimized. The total import and export volume of general trade accounted for 22.8% of the total import and export volume, an increase of 8.3 percentage points over the same period of the previous year; the export of mechanical and electrical products was 193.79 billion yuan, an increase of 2.2%, accounting for 82.4% of the total export volume. Imports and exports to countries (regions) along the “Belt and Road” increased by 13.8%. See also The Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China held a press conference to introduce the overall situation, important achievements and main spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress The price level is generally stable Consumer prices rose 2.0% year-on-year The price level is generally stable. In the first half of the year, consumer prices rose by 2.0% year-on-year.By category,Transportation and communications rose 6.8%, clothing rose 3.3%, education, culture and entertainment rose 3.0%, daily necessities and services rose 2.9%, other goods and services rose 1.6%, and residence rose 1.5%. Food, tobacco and alcohol remained unchanged from the same period last year. Medical Healthcare fell 0.6%. Overall,In the first half of the year, the city’s economy moved forward under pressure, showing a trend of stabilization and recovery, but external instability and uncertainties increased significantly, the impact of the domestic epidemic has not been completely eliminated, and the city’s economy is still under great downward pressure. In the next stage, the whole city must effectively coordinate the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development in accordance with the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely”, and strive to promote the implementation of a series of policies to stabilize the economy, and do a solid job of “six stability”. The “six guarantees” work will further consolidate the foundation for recovery and strengthen the momentum of high-quality development, so as to ensure the stable and healthy operation of the city’s economy. Chengdu Daily Jinguan News Reporter Li Yanling Responsible Editor He Qitie Intern Editor Lu YaruiReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: