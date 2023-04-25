In the first quarter, Beijing’s foreign trade import and export increased by 11.6% year-on-year, making the largest contribution to the country’s foreign trade growth

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 25th (Li Bo) In the first quarter of this year, the foreign trade import and export in the Beijing area reached 899.24 billion yuan, an increase of 11.6% year-on-year, 6.8 percentage points higher than the national import and export growth rate in the same period, and the largest contribution to the national foreign trade growth , up to 20.8%, achieved a “good start”.

On April 25, Zhang Geping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing Customs and Chief of the Customs Department, introduced at a series of press conferences on the theme of “implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” in Beijing. The policy combination of “excellent platform, excellent channel, excellent environment, and excellent industry” helps to create a new highland of high-level institutional opening up. Zhang Geping introduced that in 2022, Beijing Customs formulated and introduced 28 measures to ensure the stability and quality of foreign trade. In 2022, the Beijing area will realize foreign trade imports and exports of 3.64 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 19.7%. Ranked first in the country. Since the beginning of this year, Beijing Customs has further introduced 26 measures to support the high-level opening-up and high-quality development of the capital to promote the stability and quality improvement of the capital’s open economy.

The foreign trade situation in the first quarter showed “three stabilities”

Zhang Geping said that with the deepening of the country’s high-level opening up, the foreign trade in the Beijing area has shown resilience and vigorous momentum. Judging from the current situation, the overall situation of foreign trade in Beijing in the first quarter can be summed up in “three stabilities”.

The scale of the enterprise is making steady progress. At present, there are 73,000 customs-registered enterprises in Beijing, of which the top 100 key enterprises import and export 776.76 billion yuan, an increase of 19.5%, accounting for 86.4% of the total value of imports and exports in Beijing during the same period, and the advantages of the headquarters economy are prominent. At the same time, the import and export of private enterprises in Beijing achieved a growth rate of 20.2% in the first quarter, which played a positive role in the overall foreign trade growth of the region.

The main trading partners are growing steadily. At present, Beijing enterprises have trade relations with 230 countries and regions. In the first quarter, the top three trading partners in Beijing were the European Union, the United States, and ASEAN, with a total import and export of 244.03 billion yuan. Imports and exports to countries jointly building the “Belt and Road” were 448.73 billion yuan, accounting for 49.9%; imports and exports to other members of RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) were 161.94 billion yuan, an increase of 3.9%, accounting for 18%. Emerging trading partners performed well, importing and exporting to Brazil reached 54.79 billion yuan, an increase of 113.6%, and Brazil has become the fourth largest trading partner in Beijing.

The commodity structure is stable and the quality is improving. In the first quarter, the import and export of high-tech products in Beijing was 123.52 billion yuan, accounting for 13.7%, an increase of 2.6 percentage points from 2019. During the same period, the proportion of imports and exports of high-energy-consuming and high-emission commodities has steadily declined, and the effect of “Beijing Smart Manufacturing” has gradually emerged.

Beijing’s foreign trade presents five highlights

At the same time, the foreign trade in the Beijing area presents five bright spots: the engine of the science and technology innovation center is stronger. The “professional, special and new” small giant enterprises in the Beijing area have maintained double-digit growth in exports for three consecutive years. In the first quarter of this year, their imports and exports increased by 30.2%. On the basis of the explosive 11-fold increase in exports of new energy products last year, exports continued to heat up in the first quarter of this year, with exports reaching 2.58 billion yuan, an increase of 4.8 times.

The role of the open platform is more “big”. In the first quarter, the business in Tianzhu Comprehensive Bonded Zone maintained a strong growth momentum, with import and export of 33.07 billion yuan, and the growth rate jumped from 15% in the same period last year to 54.1%. As the capital air cargo business continues to recover, the business in the two comprehensive bonded areas of Tianzhu and Daxing is expected to usher in continuous growth.

The momentum of industrial development is more “sufficient”. In the first quarter, the import and export of medical materials and drugs in Beijing was 35.73 billion yuan, an increase of 21.3%; the import and export of integrated circuits was 18.99 billion yuan, a substantial increase of 50.1%; the supervision of import and export exhibits was nearly 6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.9 times.

The consumption-driven trend is more “better”. In the first quarter, Beijing Airport imported 20.27 billion yuan of consumer goods, an increase of 39.3%. Among them, the import of medical and health care products was 14.55 billion yuan, an increase of 85.5%, accounting for more than 70%.

The overall business environment is more “good”. The 6.0 version of Beijing’s reform plan for optimizing the business environment was released. Through 237 reform tasks, more efforts were made to promote the reform of key areas from “quantitative change” to “qualitative change”, which further boosted the confidence of enterprises.

Fully promote the construction of Zhongguancun Comprehensive Bonded Zone

Zhang Geping said that promoting the stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade plays an important supporting role in stabilizing growth and employment, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. Beijing Customs insists on helping the “five sons” to provide joint services and integrate into the new development pattern, and has introduced a total of 54 measures to promote the stability and quality of the capital’s foreign trade.

Optimize the platform, reform and improve efficiency. Beijing Customs regards the construction of “two districts” as the main starting point, and fully promotes policy innovation and pioneering trials. Support the Tianzhu Comprehensive Bonded Zone to build a service trade characteristic zone and an airport bonded benchmark zone, and promote the Daxing Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone to establish an innovative regulatory model for area-port integration of “one system, one tally, one inspection, and one lift-off”. Beijing Customs is making every effort to promote the construction of the Zhongguancun Comprehensive Bonded Zone, creating a benchmark and model room for the R&D Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

Excellent channel, speed up customs clearance. Beijing Customs continues to help smooth air, sea, postal routes, and cross-border e-commerce logistics channels, actively promotes the construction of a leading domestic “dual-hub” air cargo new model, and continues to promote “advance declaration, two-step declaration”, “shipside direct pick-up, Reforms such as “direct loading upon arrival in Hong Kong” have promoted the whole chain of supervision, full access to data, and full speed-up of customs clearance. In the first quarter of this year, the overall customs clearance time for imports and exports in the Beijing customs area was reduced by 76.4% and 92.5% respectively compared with 2017, both hitting the best levels in history.

Excellent environment, service quality. For five consecutive years, Beijing Customs has carried out a special campaign to facilitate cross-border trade, promoting the 6.0 version of the reform plan to optimize the business environment with high quality. Since 2022, the service has covered more than 16,000 enterprises, answered questions and solved more than 40,000 problems, and provided tax relief and tax guarantees for enterprises exceeding 86.53 billion yuan.

Excellent industries, policies to enhance advantages. Beijing Customs aims at high-end, intelligent, and green directions, focuses on advantageous and characteristic industries, and continues to help optimize and upgrade the industrial structure. For example, the “white list” system for the import of research and development items has been provided for the medical and health industry, and the integrated circuit industry has created “convenient approval for tax reduction and exemption, import customs clearance and distribution of centralized declarations, tax payment and tax collection, and full-time inspection of territories.” The six-in-one customs supervision “core” mode of global, auditing and intelligent supervision, and AEO certification full guidance” creates a “enterprise group processing trade supervision mode” for the new energy automobile industry, and introduces “one-time filing and batch customs declaration” for the exhibition industry Exhibit clearance mode. Tailor-made “package” tax incentives, “integrated” customs supervision and “one-stop” preferential policies for enterprises headquartered in Beijing, providing services such as tax collection and management, AEO advanced certification, talent entry and exit, and physical examination. Zhang Geping said that the introduction of these measures has greatly boosted the development of the industry.

