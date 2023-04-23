In the first quarter, the opening price of six new projects hit a new high in the sector

Despite the sluggish buying momentum in the real estate market, there are still businessmen wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, launching relatively high-priced new projects to challenge consumers’ perceptions; according to surveys, in the first quarter of this year, there were six new projects in northern Taiwan (including second-hand dealers) with record asking prices The sector is at a new high. Experts in the real estate market said that under the current bad environment, the source of confidence for the industry to dare to charge high prices mainly comes from the conditions of the construction project itself, such as the advantages of large base development, proximity to the MRT station, and the construction company brand.

According to the survey of Housing Exhibition Magazine, in the first quarter of this year, there were six new construction projects that set a new high in the area, including the commercial project “Jinghua Plaza” in Songshan District, Taipei City, which was rebuilt from Jinghua City. The average unit price of the Song Plaza office is 1.15 million yuan. “Capital Plaza” emphasizes that it is the first building to obtain LEED American Green Building and WELL Healthy Building Double Platinum International Certification, and it is a new benchmark for top commercial offices under the global ESG wave.

Another commercial case was “Xingfufa T1” in Neihu District, Beishi City. The asking price for this case was 750,000 to 780,000 yuan per ping, which was also higher than the average unit price of 600,000 yuan for the neighboring “Changhong Cloud Technology Building”.

In terms of housing projects, the asking price of “Judong‧Zang” in Yingge, New Taipei City is 440,000 to 450,000 yuan per ping, the highest price in Yingge District; The highest price in Taipei Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Taoyuan Guanyin “Liguan Dunhuang 10-Building District” has an asking price of 275,000 yuan per ping, which is much higher than the average unit price of 185,000 yuan in the neighboring “Tsingpu City Home”; in addition, Hsinchu City North District ” Although Li Jin Shu Guang has not officially announced the price, according to industry peers, the average unit price of this case is at the beginning of 6, which is also higher than the average unit price of the neighboring case “PARK268”, which is 530,000 yuan.

Cheng Caiqi, manager of the Enterprise Research Office of Housing Exhibition Magazine, said that the source of confidence for the industry to charge high prices mainly comes from the conditions of the construction project itself, such as the development of a large base, the proximity of the MRT station, and the builder’s brand. As for whether consumers accept the price, it mainly depends on The market supply situation in the area where the construction project is located. If the regional supply is scarce, some consumers will still pay the bill. On the contrary, if the number of construction projects in the regional sales is large, the current consumers generally “buy low rather than high”, and will give priority to relatively priced projects. Plain construction.

In addition, it has also been observed that the asking prices for new projects handled by index companies in Beishi are generally not low, which is estimated to be related to the lower office vacancy rate in Beishi last year, as well as the high cost of construction land and construction.

