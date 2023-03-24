In the first T20 match played in Sharjah, the Pakistan team was bowled out for 92 runs against Afghanistan, the batting line of the gray shirts proved to be a wall of sand in front of the Afghan bowlers. Pakistan team managed to make the fifth lowest score of their T20 career. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The national team’s batsmen struggled from the start and none of the players managed to play a long innings. Imad Wasim scored 18 runs, Saim Ayub scored 17 runs, Tayyab Tahir scored 16 runs and captain Shadab Khan scored 12 runs. 7 players could not even reach double figures. Fazal Haq Farooqui, Mujeebur Rehman and Muhammad Nabi scored 2, 2 while Azmatullah Umarzai, Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan dismissed one player each. Pakistan team has earlier been bowled out for the lowest 74 runs against Australia in T20Is. The green shirts have been dismissed for 82 against West Indies, 83 against India and 89 against England.